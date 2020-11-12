The Scottville Area Senior Center is once again closing its doors due to the recent increase in coronavirus cases in the area.
Bill Kerans, senior center director, announced Thursday that the center will be closed for the remainder of the year, at which point the situation will be re-evaluated.
The closure comes less than two weeks after the center re-opened for limited in-person activities on Nov. 2, which was the first time it was open to the public in more than seven months.
Kerans told the Daily News Thursday that none of the center's visitors or staff members have tested positive or are under quarantine; the decision to close was made to avoid the possibility of that fact changing.
“One of the things that factored large into our decision was news out of Muskegon about the outbreak they’ve had there,” Kerans said. “We take many of our clients to Muskegon for medical appointments, and many of those have been canceled. We’ve heard other reports about school districts having to close buildings… and other things like that. But we have no indication that there’s any sign of (COVID-19) at the center.”
Kerans said District Health Department No. 10 was at the center recently for a flu clinic, and that the precautions being taken — including social distancing, a 10-person capacity limit for activities and increased sanitation — were approved.
“I asked them to take a look at guidelines we had in place, and they felt we were doing everything right to avoid COVID-19 here,” he said.
There are no current plans to re-open until January, at the earliest.
“Our thinking right now is that we’ll operate in this way until the end of the year and re-evaluate at that point in the hope that either things are better controlled or we have some news about a vaccine that would allow us to re-open,” he said. “We’ll consult with the health department again, and the folks at the Mason County Central school system, which we're a part of, and listen to their advice, as well as our Council on Aging members and our advisory council.”
Kerans said he’s sorry to have to close the center so soon after opening it back up.
“We’re sorry to do it, and very disappointed,” he said. “I just can’t risk.”
The senior center’s county-wide programs, such as in-home services and medical transportation, will continue for the time being, but some added restrictions will be in place. Transportation will be limited to local doctor appointments only, in order to protect both passengers and volunteer drivers from prolonged contact in a vehicle.
“We will also revert to our previous methods of serving our seniors outside the center, including food-box distribution, phone calls, email and social media,” Kerans stated in a press release. “We are adding take-out lunches for people to pick up, thanks to our colleagues at Mason County Central Food Services. We are also initiating online exercise and group meetings.”
For more information contact the center at 757-4705.