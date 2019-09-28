SCOTTVILLE — The first Mason County Kinship Care Recognition dinner was held Thursday at the Scottville Senior Center at 140 S. Main St. in Scottville.
September is kinship care month and kinship care navigators are still trying to get support foster care navigators and adoption care navigators get, according to Deb Frisbie, Adoptive Care Consultant for Adoptive Family Support Network in Grand Rapids.
Area residents raising grandchildren or young relatives attended the dinner.
Guest speakers included Mason County Probate Court Judge Jeffrey Nellis, 34th District State Sen. Curt VanderWall, R-Ludington, County Chairperson Janet Andersen and Vice Chair Steve Hull. The event was sponsored by Scottville Senior Center, Adaptive Family Support Network and Mason County Grandparents Raising Grandchildren (MCGRG).
