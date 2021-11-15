Caregivers raising young relatives will be the guests of honor during a special dinner Wednesday in Scottville.
The Kinship Care Recognition Dinner is for grandparents raising grandchildren, aunts and uncles raising nieces and nephews, and any other caregivers who find themselves in parenting roles for young family members. The dinner starts at 6 p.m. at the Scottville Area Senior Center, 140 S. Main St.
The recognition dinner — first held in 2019, but called off last year due to COVID-19 — welcomes members of the senior center’s kinship caregiver support group meetings, and caregivers who might not know what “kinship caregiving” means, or that the term applies to them.
“This event is intended to recognize and honor everyone fulfilling this vital role,” Bill Kerans, senior center director, stated. “We also hope it will help us reach out to and involve other kinship families who are not yet part of our group.”
Kerans is encouraging any and all kinship caregivers in the area to attend, and he’s hoping to see some new faces at this year’s dinner.
“We’re doing our best to reach out,” Kerans told the Daily News. “There are lots of people out there in the community who are raising young relatives,” Kerans said. “It’s a surprising number. We’ve been trying to reach out, but it’s sort of a private thing. You can’t go to an organization and ask about it, so we’ve had to use more public means.”
The dinner will feature several guest speakers, each of whom will discuss topics that could be valuable for caregivers in kinship care situations, according to Kerans.
Speakers include Mason County Probate and Family Court Judge Jeff Nellis, who was a speaker at the first dinner in 2019.
“Judge Nellis has been very, very helpful,” Kerans said. “He spoke at our dinner two years ago. Talking with him is really a benefit to these folks as they’re engaging in raising their young relatives.”
Also expected to attend are 35th Dist. State Sen. Curt VanderWall, R-Ludington, and 101st Dist. State House Rep. Jack O’Malley, R-Lake Ann. Kerans said they will discuss proposed legislation that’s relevant to kinship care families in the region.
“There have been efforts in the legislature to help people in this kinship care situation,” Kerans said. “We’ve asked (VanderWall and O’Malley) to help bring our folks up to date on how things are going on that legislation.”
Kinship care advocate Debbie Frisbie and her adopted daughter Ryleigh Frisbie will also talk to attendees. Ryleigh, a self-described “kinship kid,” will discuss her personal experience growing up in a family.
Kerans said it will be a highlight of the evening.
“I really think those who might come will find fascinating the story that Ryleigh will tell.” Kerans said. “I just find her story so inspiring and I think others will too.”
With the exception of Ryleigh, the dinner is only for caregivers, because the purpose is to “focus on the adults and their heroic role in stepping forward for the kids,” Kerans said.
However, kids are welcome at the monthly meetings of the support group. The meetings are held at 5:30 p.m. on the third Wednesday of the month at the Scottville Senior Center. Dinner is always included.
Those meetings, too, feature guest speakers who speak about education, advocacy and more, according to Kerans. In October, Scottville Police Officer Katrina Skinner gave a presentation on fire safety.
“We’ve had people here from the ESD talk about how to help kids with good study habits, we’ve had folks from MDHHS talking about services available to people, we’ve had people from the health department here … just helpful things for people that are raising a family for the second time but in a much different world,” Kerans said. “We try to reach out and bring in people who can talk about the different aspects of the journey they’ve engaged in to kind of help them along.”
Wednesday’s dinner is sponsored by the senior center and the Grandparents Raising Grandchildren caregiver support group. For more information, contact the Scottville Area Senior Center at (231) 757-4705 or email director@scottvilleseniorcenter.com.