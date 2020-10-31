SCOTTVILLE — The Scottville Area Senior Center will open its doors Monday for the first time in more than seven months, with some additional safety precautions and limitations.
The senior center, along with several others in the area, closed due to COVID-19 in mid-March.
Director Bill Kerans announced the reopening Friday, stating that the center will have a new opening time of 9 a.m., and will be only be available Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays initially.
“We’re going to just be open three days a week at the beginning,” Kerans told the Daily News. “What we want to do is make sure everybody is comfortable with the safety precautions we’re putting into place, and that everybody observes those well and stays healthy.”
Face masks covering nose and mouth will be required for entry, and people are asked to register in advance for activities and lunch, with no more than 10 people per activity.
If all goes well, Kerans said, the center will return to a Monday through Friday schedule, though he doesn’t know when that will be.
Originally, the hope was to reopen five days a week, but the recent increase in Michigan’s COVID-19 led to a change in plans, according to Kerans.
He said the uptick in cases is troubling, but he hopes the risk will be mitigated by screenings at the door, distancing and a 10-person limit for activities.
“We remain very concerned, which is why we’re doing our best to keep people safe. We’re going to be monitoring it day by day, and if things start to turn around, we won’t hesitate to pull back again,” Kerans said. “We postponed making a final decision on opening until Thursday afternoon, just so we could get as much input as we could form the health department, from leaders in the school system we’re a part of, and from others.
“(The increase in cases) is one of the main reasons we chose to be open three days a week instead of five.”
The three-day schedule will give the staff a chance to observe how things are going, and implement changes if necessary. Kerans said off-days, evenings and weekends will be used to do additional cleaning, sanitizing and reorganizing. The schedule will remain at three days a week for as long as necessary.
“We’re going to remain very concerned and watchful,” he said. “We’re going to observe how this works for a while, then we’ll make a decision (about moving forward) based on what we’re seeing.”
For the time being, no more than 10 people will be allowed in activity groups. During lunch, only two people will be allowed at the large tables, and one person will be allowed at the smaller tables.
Activities like card games, where multiple people are facing one another, will not be offered. The center will also not be available for meetings or gatherings after business hours.
Activities that will be offered include quilting and sewing, which people can do separately at different tables, as will Wii bowling, with participants wearing gloves and the controller being sanitized regularly.
The center has also developed a different system for bingo to minimize contact. People will pick a card, and it will be sealed in plastic with their name on it. That card will be theirs for the duration of the pandemic.
There will also be creative crafts and exercise, with people spaced out between three activity areas.
“We’re scheduling only activities where people can be separated in a safe way and do things on an individual basis,” Kerans said.
Visitors are asked to call ahead to make reservations, both to keep track of who comes to the center and to make sure people don’t make a trip only to find their activity is full.
The reception desk has been shielded and moved to the back of the building, in the area adjacent to the city parking lot. The back entrance will be the only operational entry and exit point.
Before entering, people will have to sanitize their hands, have temperatures checked with a scanning thermometer and answer some screening questions.
“We’ve had to make a lot of adjustments,” Kerans said. “We’re just glad that we’re able to give it a try and see if we can make it work.”
The Scottville Area Senior Center is at 104 S. Main St. in downtown Scottville.
For information about activities, visit www.scottvilleareaseniorcenter.com or find the center on Facebook. To register for activities, call (231) 757-4705.