SCOTTVILLE — City Manager Jimmy Newkirk officially started in his new position on Wednesday, May 5, after signing an employment agreement with the City of Scottville.
Newkirk was extended a job offer by the city commission on April 19. He was selected by commissioners out of three finalists — narrowed down from a total of 17 applicants — after a search conducted by Arch Staffing & Consulting of Ludington.
Then came contract negotiations with Mayor Marcy Spencer and City Attorney Carlos Alvarado. On Monday, May 3, Spencer stated that Newkirk had struck a verbal agreement with the city, and would physically sign a contract shortly.
He signed the day he started, on May 5, according to the contract, which was provided to the Daily News by Alvarado.
Newkirk’s starting salary is $60,000 per year, the same as that of his predecessor, Courtney Magaluk, who left the city through a mutual-separation agreement earlier this year.
The terms of the contract are for one year — May 5, 2021 to May 4, 2022 — and will be automatically renewed on its anniversary date for a two-year period unless otherwise determined by Newkirk or the city.
The city’s previous city manager contracts, for Magaluk and Amy Williams before that, were for three years.
Newkirk will have 80 hours of PTO, as well as health and disability insurance through the city’s insurer, Priority Health HMO. The city will match contributions to his retirement fund and seed a life insurance policy.
After his first month in the position, the city’s personnel, rules and ethics committee will meet with Newkirk to establish goals for his first year as city manager.
Additionally, a performance review will be scheduled for three months prior to the end of the first year of the contract — sometime in February 2022 — to evaluate his first year based on the goals outlined by the personnel committee.
The contract stipulates that if Newkirk is permanently disabled or otherwise unable to perform his duties as a result of sickness, accident or injury for four successive weeks, or for 20 out of 30 work days, the city has the option to prematurely terminate the contract and issue a lump-sum severance payment.
Newkirk will perform city administration tasks and serve be answerable to the city commission. He will also serve as Scottville’s zoning administrator, and will be required to “understand and manage” finance, planning, human resources, public works, and parks and recreation tasks, per the contract.
Newkirk will be granted use of a city vehicle, or be reimbursed for mileage outside the city limits if a vehicle is not available.
Newkirk will also receive the state mandated one hour of comp time per hour worked.
Prior to coming to Scottville, Newkirk was a DNR parks and recreation officer residing in Oscoda. He has roots in the Scottville area, however, having attended Mason County Central Schools.
Newkirk stated he was happy to be back home. During an interview for the position, conducted on April 15 by the city commission, Newkirk stressed that he would focus on revitalization and economic growth, particularly with respect to vacant properties. He said he hopes to make Scottville a more inviting place for prospective newcomers by bringing new businesses and housing opportunities to the city.
He also said that he would seek out grants to help with community development.
Newkirk’s first city commission meeting will be on Monday, May 17.