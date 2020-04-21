SCOTTVILLE — Officials signed off on Scottville’s portion of a contract with Mason County to fund repairs to a wastewater lift station on Monday, during the first city commission meeting held via the Zoom video-conferencing application.
The meeting was held remotely in order to stay in compliance with restrictions on public gatherings in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
During the meeting, city commissioners voted to allow City Manager Courtney Magaluk and City Attorney Tracy Thompson to sign an agreement with the county regarding Lift Station 1, which services Scottville, Amber Township and West Shore Community College.
The lift station has been a topic of discussion for the city since 2019, when bids for a repair project came in hundreds of thousands of dollars over the expected amount.
