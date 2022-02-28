SCOTTVILLE — Officials in Scottville threw their support behind neighboring communities’ efforts to make the policies for local brownfield redevelopment less restrictive.
During Monday’s meeting at City Hall, the commission signed off on a letter drafted by City Manager Jimmy Newkirk and Mayor Marcy Spencer, to be sent to the Mason County Board of Commissioners in support of Ludington’s request that the county re-evaluate local rules that are “above and beyond” the state guidelines.
The specific changes sought involve local rules that prevent brownfield developers from being reimbursed for infrastructure costs, exclude revolving loan capture and limit cost contingencies.
Scottville’s letter follows one from Ludington City Manager Mitch Foster, who also asked the county board to reconsider local brownfield guidelines.
Newkirk clarified that brownfield developments are not limited to environmental cleanup or contamination sites.
“That’s where it started, but … a brownfield-eligible property can also be blighted, functionally obsolete, historic, property that’s in a transit hub or property that’s owned by a landbank or by a city. … It allows you to have some options as to outside funding and ability to collect tax on that property once it’s improved,” Newkirk said.
For example, he said if a blighted property collecting $2,000 annually in property taxes were to be redeveloped into an apartment complex collecting $10,000, the city would be able to “capture that $8,000 difference for a term into the future to help pay back … certain costs on that project.”
Newkirk added that, “given the current economy and some of the costs,” the additional local guidelines can “negate some of the benefit that the state gave.”
“Ludington is dealing with this up-front, right now with projects that are in progress at the moment,” according to Newkirk, who added that Pere Marquette Charter Township is in the same boat.
But the issue could — and will, Newkirk said — become relevant to Scottville sooner rather than later.
“We will have this issue in the very near future,” he said. “There’s properties in Scottville that would be eligible for a brownfield project.”
Newkirk said the city’s “not trying to fight the county,” but simply trying to “be proactive,” about utilizing tax incentives granted by the state, and not be “held back” by local rules that don’t take the current economy into consideration.
“We’re just showing some support,” Newkirk said, “and looking for the county board to … open that dialogue.”
The commission supported the letter unanimously.
MCPHAIL FIELD
A rental agreement for McPhail Field was updated and approved by the commission, with increased fees to help offset the costs of some of the improvements the city is planning to make to the field, according to Newkirk.
“We sat down with the DPW and others to … clean up some of the language (of the agreement),” Newkirk said. “I’m proposing a slightly higher fee to even out the numbers a bit, and if we’re making improvements, we need to earn a little more to be proactive and keep up funding to make improvements.”
The commission approved the rental agreement, which includes a $300 deposit and a $50 per-day, per-field fee, non-refundable and due prior to the hosting of an event.
In the past there’s been a less structured policy that caused confusion about how much was due and when, Newkirk said.
Now, the fees will be paid up-front.
“We also cleaned up more of the rules as far as things that are prohibited: profane music, sale of alcohol, pets, use of firearms, soliciting, camping and reservation of the tennis courts,” Newkirk said.
Overnight camping was also prohibited, through an amendment to the original resolution.
The commission was slated to include a liability statement, unchanged from previous seasons, according to Newkirk. But City Attorney Carlos Alvarado stated that it could use some updating in terms of terminology regarding municipal properties.
Alvarado stated he’ll draft a liability ordinance to cover all city-owned properties, not just McPhail Field.
Newkirk said changes are coming to McPhail Field. In addition to planned parking lot improvements and the installation of a carport, he recently applied for an $8,000 grant from the Community Foundation for Mason County that, if received, would go to field improvements.
The purchase of banners to benefit the field by local businesses should be returning soon, too.
“We should see quite a few improvements at McPhail in the very near future and that will be a good thing,” Newkirk said.
Katrina Skinner of the parks and recreation committee spoke up during public comment to say the committee didn’t have a chance to review the version of the agreement voted on by the commission. She suggested that exceptions be made to the overnight camping prohibition to allow for tournament directors to be able to keep an eye on things without having to go home and come back.
She said many tournament directors come from far away to oversee events, often working “from 6 a.m. to midnight” and handling several issues that arise during the course of events.
Commissioner Nathan Yeowmans noted that he thought Skinner had a good point.
SOCIAL MEDIA POLICY
The commission approved a social media policy to cover the city’s Facebook pages.
“Currently there’s no social media policy. … We do need some guidelines … to protect ourselves and make sure we’re always putting out the same message,” Newkirk said. “It just kind of sets the guidelines for … how we’re going to approach our social media, what’s going to be on the city site, and there’s also some things on the Downtown Scottville site, which will be used to help promote businesses, post job openings and other things that are not official city business.”
The policy grants city officials permission to delete comments containing personal attacks, derogatory language, defamation, spam and a variety of other offenses. It also allows for multiple administrators on city accounts.
The policy was approved by the personnel, rules and ethics committee, Spencer said.
Alvarado said the issue is “very relevant,” and recommended posting the policy up top on the city sites to make sure the public knows what it means.
ALSO ON MONDAY
The city also approved Bill Stapleton to fill a vacant seat on the city’s Board of Review.