SCOTTVILLE — A vacant position on Scottville’s planning commission has been filled, but a city commission seat remains open, and steps are being taken to boost interest in the latter.
When the city commission met on Monday, officials voted to appoint Carla Mayer to fill one of two vacant planning seats.
Mayer, recently retired from the central business office at Mason County Central Schools, already served on the city’s Downtown Development Authority, and expressed in her letter of interest to the city that she thought the planning commission would be a good opportunity to help boost economic growth and development in Scottville.
Commissioner Randy Wyman made the motion to approve Mayer’s appointment. It was supported by Commissioner Al Deering with unanimous support from all present.
The seat that’s posing a problem is the commissioner at-large position previously held by Rob Alway.
Alway resigned on June 26, and City Manager Jimmy Newkirk stated there was no interest among residents to fill that seat during the initial two-week application period following Alway’s departure.
Newkirk said the city is opting to extend that window to give prospective candidates as much time as possible to step up, before hitting the 30-day mark — the longest the city can go with an unfilled vacancy on the commission.
“We didn’t get any letters of intent as of the deadline last Thursday, and the next city commission meeting on July 24 is still within the 30 days prescribed by the city charter,” Newkirk said. “So we’re going to take advantage of the extra two weeks, and see if we can’t get anybody else.”
The new deadline is 4 p.m. Thursday, July 20, and Newkirk said he hopes someone will apply so an appointment can be made July 24.
Any Scottville resident who is registered to vote in the city is eligible for the position, and letters of interest can be submitted to City Hall, at 105 N. Main St.
Newkirk said if no applications are received by July 20, the matter will likely be left up to voters in November.
“If we do not get any applicants by the 20th … we’ll end up having a special election at that point,” he said.
Scottville already has one city commission seat to fill during the special election in November — the commissioner at-large position formerly held by Susan Evans prior to her May 8 resignation. That seat was not filled within the 30-day window allowed by charter.
It’s possible that Alway’s former seat will meet the same fate, but Newkirk said he’s hopeful that extending the application period will at least give the city some time to drum up interest.
ALSO ON MONDAY
The commission unanimously approved renewing the outdoor social district permits for Charlie’s Bar and North Branch Winery.
Newkirk also announced that Scottville Clown Band merchandise will now be carried at the Riverside Park store, noting that the store will stock Clown Band albums, T-shirts, beer koozies and other items.