SCOTTVILLE — For the second time in a month, the Scottville City Commission found itself without a quorum and unable to conduct any official business on Monday.
Much like the meeting scheduled for Nov. 14, which also lacked a quorum, those in attendance went over what they could, while again pushing back all new and old business items.
On Nov. 14 City Manager Jimmy Newkirk announced that Rob Alway had submitted a letter of resignation citing an alleged plan among commissioners Ryan Graham, Nathan Yeomans and Kelli Pettit to remove Newkirk and City Treasurer Kathy Schafer from their positions.
Alway’s resignation could not be formally accepted due to the lack of a quorum, and Newkirk told the Daily News following a brief Q&A with the public on Monday that Alway had since expressed a desire to rescind his letter of resignation and been sworn in after winning re-election during the Nov. 8 general election.
Still, Alway was not present on Monday.
Commissioners Darcy Copenhaver and Aaron Seiter were also absent, leaving only Graham, Nathan Yeomans and Kelli Pettit in attendance.
Copenhaver submitted a letter to Newkirk in which she stated that she was absent due to “a medical reason,” and that her lack of attendance should “not be construed as anything else.”
However, she did state in the letter that she is “considering resigning … due to my lack of faith that some of the current commissioners will discontinue what appears to be the pursuance of personal agendas.”
“I ponder if there is a path forward to regaining trust within the commission, the city employees and the community,” she wrote. “Frankly, I also must consider my own good reputation being tied to the perception of unethical behaviors.”
Copenhaver said she would update Newkirk and the rest of the commission soon about her health and her decision regarding her seat on the commission.
Graham, Yeomans and Pettit each spoke up to publicly disavow the plot alleged by Alway. They each stated that they had visited City Hall in person to speak with Newkirk, Schafer, or both, to assure them that they had no interest in removing them from their positions.
Graham said Alway’s allegations were inaccurate. Yeomans stated the city staff has his “full support.”
Pettit said she had a “good conversation” with Newkirk, during which she made it clear that she’s “gonna ask a lot of questions,” but she’s “excited to be on the commission.”
Schafer thanked them for speaking up, but she also read a prepared statement defending the city staff and Newkirk in light of the allegations Alway made.
Some members of the public commented, too, including Eric Thue, who was also named in Alway’s statement.
Thue, a former commissioner who ran on a write-in campaign on Nov. 8, said he wanted to “put the rumors to rest” and stated that he “wishes the city the best,” and “wholeheartedly believes the city can find the right track.”
Jeff Barnett, a business owner in the city who’s hoping to expand, also spoke up, saying he’s been disheartened by the division at City Hall.
“Sounds like there’s some dysfunctional stuff going on with this board,” Barnett said. “You’re supposed to be on a board and supporting the city manager, and that’s not happening. … As a business owner, … I don’t see what’s going on here or why it’s going on.
“Sounds like there’s not communication going on. … You guys have got to figure it out. There’s hesitation for me.”
Newkirk said all of the day’s old and new business would be pushed back to the next meeting, which will take place on Monday, Dec. 12.