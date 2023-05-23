SCOTTVILLE — City officials are moving forward with a plan to establish a rental inspection program, but the deal isn’t done yet.
During Monday’s meeting of the city commission, the city revisited a fledgling agreement with SAFEbuilt, a consultation company that handles rental inspections and various permitting services, after hearing a pitch from the company on May 8.
SAFEbuilt is proposing a three-year contract covering rental inspection, zoning and permitting services for the city for a cost of about $65,000 per year.
City Manager Jimmy Newkirk said commissioners made some minor tweaks to the language of the agreement based on advice from legal counsel and sent it back to SAFEbuilt, with the hope of getting a contract in place soon.
“We’re exchanging contract drafts right now,” Newkirk said, adding that the recommended changes mostly had to do with “technical stuff” regarding timelines and city-specific issues like ordinances.
“They’ll come back with their version, and as long as it’s close to what we sent them, we’ll probably approve it and get that,” Newkirk said.
Under the agreement, Scottville would provide desk space for a SAFEbuilt employee that would be stationed at City Hall. SAFEbuilt, which oversees rental inspection programs locally and nationally, would provide resources for both landlords and residents, and it would also conduct some zoning inspections and oversee permitting processes.
ALSO ON MONDAY
The city approved a resolution to place special assessments on the property taxes of residents with delinquent utility accounts.
The commission postponed any decision about whether to accept a $5,575 quote from Gustafson HDD to look into an underground water leak near Bottle & Can.
Newkirk said the matter was pushed back to give the city time to evaluate alternative options to identify the source of the leak, specifically whether it was caused by the line or a shift in groundwater under the sidewalk.
The city also postponed a decision on formally relinquishing an alley near the future Dollar General location.
Newkirk said the alley was vacated in 1975, but the developer is asking the city to relinquish rights to anything that might be found there.
The city held off because only four commission members were present, and legal counsel from Mika Meyers recommended that the commission have at least five members present for any decisions regarding real estate.