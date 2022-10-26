Scottville is weighing its next steps after failing to find a candidate for its open police chief position, and it’s possible the city will do away with the position and solicit services from the county instead.
City Manager Jimmy Newkirk told the Daily News that’s the plan, as the one and only candidate for the chief position backed out at the last minute due to a reluctance to relocate from out of state.
With no applicants for the job — previously held by Matt Murphy — Newkirk said the city doesn’t expect to generate much interest with another posting, and Officer Katrina Skinner, who is serving as interim police chief, said she has no plans to apply.
In the absence of prospective candidates, the next step is to see if the county can help fill the void.
Newkirk said the city is not required by its charter to have a police chief, or even a police department. He spoke to Mason County Administrator Fabian Knizacky after Murphy’s August resignation about the possibility of the county stepping in to provide some of those services.
“We had a conversation several weeks ago to see if that was even an option with the county, and they were willing to at least look at what we were going to be asking for,” Newkirk said.
Discussions stalled at the time, since the city hoped to find a permanent replacement for Murphy.
“I felt the right thing to do was to go after a new chief and at least try to go out there and see what we come up with,” Newkirk said. “If we got somebody, great. If we didn’t, we’d do something different — that’s the situation we’re in right now.”
So Scottville is planning to revisit the issue.
Knizacky told the Daily News it wasn’t possible to say what the county’s role would be until the city puts together a proposal and goes over its viability with Knizacky, Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole, and eventually the Mason County Board of Commissioners, which would have to sign off on the plan.
“The City of Scottville will need to decide what level of service and what they’re looking for from the county,” Knizacky said. “Until we know what Scottivlle wants, we can’t really say (what the county would provide).”
Newkirk said a plan is starting to take shape, and it could include a division of duties that once fell to the chief of police.
According to Newkirk, it’s likely that Scottville would ask the county to oversee administrative matters, while patrolling, issuing ordinance tickets and citations, and other enforcement issues would be handled by Scottville police.
“I’m finishing up sort of what that looks like, because we’re taking a position and kind of splitting it in half,” Newkirk said. “The police chief was part administrative, but also part road patrol and other duties. … We’ll start to split some of the details of those roles up on the city’s end, and as soon as we have a better-detailed breakdown of what we’re looking for, we’ll sit down with the county and see what they think.”
Newkirk said the city already relies on the sheriff’s office to fill gaps in coverage when Scottville police officers aren’t on duty.
A timeline hasn’t been established for seeking out the county’s assistance, but Newkirk hopes to sit down with officials sometime before Thanksgiving to gauge the city’s options and best path forward.