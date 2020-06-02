SCOTTVILLE — After receiving feedback from citizens, the Scottville City Commission is tabling consideration of proposed changes to residential parking rules and the storage of building materials outdoors.
The measures were tabled after several residents spoke up with questions and concerns during Monday’s meeting of the city commission, which was held via the Zoom video-conferencing application.
On the agenda were two public hearings for two ordinances — one that would impose a three-vehicle limit for vehicles parked outside of a garage, and require an annual waiver to be procured for additional vehicles, and a second to limit the outdoor storage of building materials to active, permitted building projects only.
Both measures have been referred back to the city’s ordinance committee for further review after several residents expressed concerns about the changes during public comment.
For more of this story, please purchase our print edition or access to our e-edition.