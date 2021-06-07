SCOTTVILLE — Scottville city officials held a first reading on Monday for a proposed amendment that would change the process by which residents gain permission to keep chickens on residential properties.
The goal would be to make these requests less of a burden for the city commission.
Currently, residents need to obtain special permission from commissioners in order to keep chickens on residential properties. The proposed amendment would change section 153.045 of Title XV of the city’s code of ordinances, which deals with land usage — specifically the keeping, sheltering and storage of livestock and fowl — establishing an application process which residents could access at city hall or through the city’s website. Residents would then complete the application and return it to City Manager Jim Newkirk for final approval.
“This came out of the ordinance (committee), and we did quite a bit of discussion to come up with a better permit process,” said Mayor Marcy Spencer.
Mayor Pro-Tem Rob Alway stressed that Monday was just the first reading. A public hearing would be held during the second reading and prior to a decision from the commission.
Based on the city’s process for implementing ordinance changes, that decision won’t be made until later in the summer.
At least one resident is urging the commission not to approve the change, however.
During the public comment period, Susan Evans asked the commission what problems the amendment would solve.
“All I’ve seen is that it would streamline the process. Another option to streamline the process would be to stop approving the requests,” Evans said. “If I wanted chickens, I’d go out to the country. But I live in the city.
“This shouldn’t be the only option on the table. Please consider other options.”
Alway, during the commissioner comment period, responded.
“It is not the city commission’s job to approve items like that. It’s our job to create policy…,” he said. “The city manager still gets the final decision.”
He added that, if approved, there would still be discretion and an appeal process. He stressed that it would not create a “blanket” situation in which “everyone gets chickens.”
Memorial Day flags
Newkirk told commissioners that he’d received some phone calls from citizens who were concerned about the lack of flags displayed in downtown Scottville in honor of Memorial Day.
He said he would work with the Downtown Development Authority to rectify the situation as soon as possible.
“Hopefully we can work with the DDA to improve that,” Newkirk said.
Katrina Skinner spoke up during public comment to remind the commission that the lack of flags had been an issue in 2020 as well.
“Last year I spoke with the commissioners, and expressed my displeasure at the lack of flags downtown,” Skinner said. “Memorial Day 2021, again — the only flag I saw downtown on Memorial Day was at the senior center. Kudos to Bill (Kerans, senior center director).”
There appeared to be some confusion about whose responsibility it was to obtain the flags. Skinner said she’d been told the flags fell under the DDA’s purview, and she said the DDA told her that they are provided by the VFW.
“Is this how the City of Scottville, the DDA and the commissioners want to honor our fallen heroes?” Skinner asked.
Commissioner Nathan Yeowmans said he supported Skinner.
Alway addressed the issue as well.
“This is something we brought up with the DDA, and they told us they’d take care of it… Someone dropped the ball at the DDA. We need to find out what’s going on with the flags, and if the DDA can’t handle it, the city just has to buy flags,” Alway said.
He added that it was imperative that the issue be solved by the Fourth of July.
Also on Monday
Newkirk said interviews are being conducted to fill a vacant position with the city’s Department of Public Works.
He said work continues at Riverside Park, not only with respect to erosion mitigation, but also regarding trails at the park. He plans to meet with Joan Young later in the month to see what can be done about trail improvements.
Newkirk also stated that the results of a water system survey from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy came back with “no deficiencies, but some things we could work on.”
He also stated that, due to restructuring taking place within the City of Ludington, Scottville’s plans to collaborate on rental inspections are “probably going to be put off for a while.”