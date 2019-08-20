Today

Mainly sunny to start, then a few afternoon clouds. High near 80F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.

Tomorrow

Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 72F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.