SCOTTVILLE — Because of increasing projected costs associated with replacing a wastewater lift station primarily used by the City of Scottville, city officials are hoping that cost-saving measures can be identified to offset the near $900,000 cost of the work.
The city commission discussed the lift station replacement bids Monday at city hall, where City Manager Courtney Magaluk addressed the issue.
“We thought it was going to be a price tag of around $400,000, but by the time it went through engineering and design, it was up to $625,000,” City Manager Courtney Magaluk said about the work. ”There were two bids that came back in response to that, and right now we’re looking at another 33 percent beyond that point, so the amount we’d have to borrow for this work is almost double what we’d anticipated.”
Magaluk said the project bids go through the Mason County Drain Commission, which meets Wednesday. She said the hope is that the commission will be able to identify some ways in which the cost of replacing the lift station might be reduced.
