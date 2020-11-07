SCOTTVILLE — City commissioners will hold a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday to appoint a new mayor and mayor pro-tem, and to swear in a new commissioner following the Nov. 3 general election.
The meeting will be at city hall, but the public is asked to participate via Zoom, as the use of the building is temporarily restricted due to the recent increase in COVID-19 cases in the area.
During the special meeting, the commission will appoint a new mayor to replace Bruce Krieger, who decided not to seek re-election. Krieger’s last meeting was on Nov. 2.
At least one year on the commission is required in order to serve as mayor, according to City Manager Courtney Magaluk. That means current Mayor Pro-Tem Marcy Spencer, as well as commissioners Brian Benyo, Sally Cole and Rob Alway are each eligible.
In order to serve as mayor pro-tem, there is no requirement, so all commissioners would be eligible, Magaluk said.
The commission will also swear in a newly member, Nathan Yeomans.
Yeomans will serve in an at-large capacity, representing the city as a whole rather than one specific ward. This follows the ballot proposal approved by Scottville voters in May to consolidate the city’s two wards into one.
In addition to Yeomans, Benyo and Ryan Graham, both of whom previously represented the First Ward, were also on the Nov. 3 ballot. They will now serve as at-large commissioners, too.
New commissioner needed
Because there were only three candidates vying for a total of four open seats on the city commission during the election, the city has one seat yet to fill.
Magaluk urged anyone who’s interested in serving to contact her by calling (231) 757-4729 or emailing citymanager@cityofscottville.org.
“To be eligible, a person needs to be a registered voter and a resident of the City of Scottville for at least one year,” Magaluk stated.
She said the seat will formally become vacant on Monday, and a notice will be posted to the public.
Formally appointing a commissioner to fill the seat will take place at a later date.
To participate in Monday’s special meeting via Zoom, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81725913817?pwd=VjMvZTd6QlN4UmUzZUU1WlVobW8yQT09.
The meeting ID is 817-2591-3817 and the passcode is 49454.
To participate by phone only, call (312) 626-6799).