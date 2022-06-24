Scottville officials will talk about the next steps for the city’s brownfield authority when the city commission meets at 6:30 p.m., Monday, at City Hall.
Commissioners will consider a set of bylaws for the new brownfield authority, including general powers, the inclusion of a nine-person board of directors, term lengths and other specifics.
The city approved splintering off from the Mason County Brownfield Redevelopment Authority in late April, just as similar decisions were made in Ludington and Pere Marquette Charter Township due to the county’s guidelines on developments being more strict than the state’s.
Scottville plans to collaborate with P.M. Township and Ludington by having representatives from each municipality serve on the three different boards.
“This is the next step in creating our own brownfield authority,” City Manager Jimmy Newkirk stated in the notes for Monday’s meeting. “Ludington, P.M. Township and Scottville have very similar bylaws being presented to allow us to function as our own entities but also (to) permit flexibility in board participation in the shared board.”
Newkirk said the “exact make-up” of the Scottville board is being developed outside the bylaws to allow for potential changes to both the bylaws and the board.
OTHER BUSINESS
Matt Biolette of waste-management contractor Republic Services will discuss concerns his company is facing due to record-high fuel costs.
In a memo to the city, Biolette said each truck uses “roughly 60 gallons of diesel (fuel) per route per day,” and that the cost of doing so has gone up steeply, resulting in higher costs to serve Scottville residents.
Republic previously asked Scottville to consider amending its contract to account for higher gas prices, but the city opted to take no action and keep the contract as-is.
The city will hold a first reading of an ordinance for food trucks with updated fees and regulations.
The city will also consider options for its insurance policy, specifically liability coverage.