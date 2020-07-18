SCOTTVILLE — City officials on Monday will consider finalizing an agreement with Carlos Alvarado to serve as the new Scottville City Attorney.
The meeting will take place in-person, with masks and social distancing, at 5:30 p.m. at Scottville Optimist Hall.
Alvarado — along with the Traverse City law firm of Olson, Bzdok & Howard which he works in partnership with — were selected unanimously by commissioners to replace outgoing City Attorney Tracy Thompson during the July 6 meeting. At that meeting, the commission gave permission to Mayor Bruce Krieger, City Manager Courtney Magaluk and Thompson to pursue a contract with Alvarado, which will go before the commission for approval.
Under the contract, Scottville would pay a flat annual rate of $4,000 to Alvarado, “plus out-of-pocket expenses encompassing all general matters,” according to the notes for Monday’s meeting.
Additional work falling outside the scope of “general matters” will be billed at a rate of $190 per hour for Alvarado and his legal partner Scott Howard, or at a rate of $175 per hour for the work of associate attorneys. Such work includes drafting ordinances, among other services.
The city will be billed monthly for services, receiving 1/12 of the annual rate each month. Additionally, Alvarado and his partners and associates reserve the right to operate their private practice.
If approved, Alvarado will serve as city attorney for one year, from Aug. 1, 2020 to July 31, 2021.
The commission will also recognize Thompson for his 23 years of work with the city.
ALSO ON MONDAY
The commission will also review responses from candidates seeking the position of city assessor. The commission will conduct interviews with applicants Greg Barnett and Edward VanderVries.
City Manager Courtney Magaluk stated in the meeting notes that the commission could opt to make a selection on Monday, but the selection would not be final until a formal contract was drawn up and approved between the city and the candidate.
The commission will also consider a proposal for internet and phone system upgrades for Scottville City Hall and the Scottville Department of Public Works through SyncWave.
The upgrade would cost about $7,000 initially for set-up, with a monthly cost of between $537 and $581, according to Magaluk.
Commissioners will also discuss issues relating to the rezoning of 2020 N. Thomas St. from a central business district to residential (R3) categorization.
Those who are not comfortable attending or have difficulty wearing a requisite face covering due to COVID-19 can access the meeting by calling (929) 205-6099. The meeting ID is 847 1275 5802, and the password is 49454.