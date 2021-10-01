Scottville officials on Monday will revisit potentially eliminating seasonal and monthly rentals at Riverside Park.
The issue is on the city commission’s agenda for its meeting, set for 6:30 p.m. at city hall.
The elimination of extended rentals first came up during the commission’s Sept. 20 meeting, when City Manager Jimmy Newkirk outlined some potential lost profits for the city as a result of extended rentals at the park. A vote to eliminate those rental options came to a tie, with Mayor Marcy Spencer and commissioners Rob Alway and Bruce Claveau supporting, and commissioners Aaron Seiter, Ryan Graham and Eric Thue opposing it.
With the commission split on the issue, it was referred to the city’s finance committee for review.
The packet for Monday’s meeting contains breakdowns of estimated earnings from seasonal rentals compared to estimated earnings from nightly rates. The seasonal rentals are anticipated to have brought in less money than nightly rates, according to the city’s estimates.
“With the elimination of seasonal campsites and using this season’s average occupancy of 52 percent, the park will generate an increase of more than $12,000,” Newkirk wrote in a memo to the commission. “The sites in question are large, popular sites and will rent closer to 60-70 percent, increasing that amount even more.”
Newkirk also stated that seasonal site holders purchase fewer amenities such as ice, wood or store items during their stays.
During the previous vote about the matter on Sept. 20, one commissioner was absent, which made it impossible to break the tie. The commission could make a decision about the issue come Monday.
BILLS
The commission will consider placing a special assessment for 29 delinquent water bill accounts on the 2022 winter tax roll, which commissioners had previously opted to postpone in hopes that American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) or other COVID-19 relief funds might be used to help with those accounts. However, Newkirk said the city is no longer considering that as a potential use of funds.
Scottville is set to receive more than $100,000 in relief funds, and Newkirk said the goal is to use that money in a way that will benefit as many residents as possible, for as long as possible.
“Everything that has been discussed as far as ARPA is concerned are projects and items that are going to benefit all of Scottville, not just a few,” Newkirk told the Daily News.
He said the yet-to-be-received relief funds have been earmarked for “rental, utility and other assistance programs.”
“With those opportunities in place, covering water bills has (no longer) been a topic of discussion,” Newkirk said.
The commission will also consider placing 27 delinquent accounts for lawn-mowing services on the winter tax rolls.
WATER SYSTEM
Commissioners are also scheduled to discuss a proposal from the Fleis & Vanderbrink engineering firm to update the city’s water system asset management plan and its capital improvement plan.
In a letter to Newkirk, Don DeVries and Steven Bishop of Fleis & Vanderbrink proposed an update of the plans “to help prioritize the parts of the water system infrastructure most in need of improvement.”
The new plans would include a written report, a map identifying water mains in need of improvement and a list of capital improvements.
The cost of the revised water system asset management plan would be a lump-sum fee of $4,200.
Fleis & Vanderbrink representatives will be at Monday’s meeting to provide an overview about the plan, and Newkirk will request permission to move forward with the updates.
ALSO ON MONDAY
Newkirk will update commissioners about an application for grant funds to make some repairs to the parking area at McPhail Field.
Newkirk stated that he submitted an application to the Great Lakes Energy People’s Fund requesting $3,000 to fund the work. Newkirk wrote that the hope is for the project to be completed during spring 2022 with the help of the Mason County Road Commission.
“As much of the parking area and roadway would be improved as the budget at that time allows,” Newkirk wrote.
Additionally, Newkirk stated that Mason County Central has asked the city to coordinate its Halloween trick-or-treating with the school’s Trunk-or-Treat event. Dates being considered are Friday, Oct. 29 and Saturday, Oct. 30 in order to avoid trick-or-treating on Halloween, which is a school night.
MCC will still host its own event if commissioners opt to keep trick-or-treating on Oct. 31, according to Newkirk.