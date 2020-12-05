SCOTTVILLE — Officials will consider appointing one of two candidates to the fill a vacant seat on the Scottville City Commission, when the commission meets at 5:30 p.m. Monday at city hall.
The public is asked to participate in the meeting via Zoom due to the recent order from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, extending the restriction of public gatherings to counter the spread of COVID-19.
The open commission seat was left vacant when only three individuals ran for four open commission spots during the Nov. 3 general election.
Police Chief Matt Murphy is filling in for City Manager Courtney Magaluk, who is currently on maternity leave. In the notes for Monday’s meeting, Murphy said two Scottville residents are interested in the position.
“There are two candidates who have expressed interest,” Murphy wrote. “Bruce Claveau and Tara Perez have written letters to the city manager.”
An appointment is on the agenda under new business. However, in the past, when multiple individuals have expressed an interest in a single open seat, there has been an interview period during which the candidates have had a chance to address the commission.
There are other vacancies to address as well, including an open seat on the Downtown Development Authority (DDA) board.
“The City of Scottville has received a letter of interest from Samantha Schnitker for the open DDA spot,” Murphy wrote, adding that Schnitker is a Scottville business owner and resident, operating Plant Paradise on Main Street.
Additionally, board of review members Julie Deller and Diana Kovalcik are expected to be appointed to new terms. Both are finishing three-year terms and both have expressed an interest in continuing to serve, but Kovalcik is interested in serving for a shorter time. Deller will be considered for a three-year term, while Kovalcik will be considered for a one-year term.
On the planning commission, Roy Holden and Susan Mcray-King will both be re-appointed to new three-year terms, and Howard Vanderlaan is to serve out the remainder of a term ending in 2022.
Meeting times
The commission will revisit the issue of possibly moving back its meetings from 5:30 p.m. to a later time in the evening. During the commission’s last meeting, on Nov. 16, Mayor Marcy Spencer brought up the topic and asked commissioners to weigh the pros and cons of holding the meetings at a later time.
Murphy wrote that the issue has also been raised by citizens who are unable to regularly attend meetings due to work conflicts.
A resolution is before the commission to amend the city’s meeting schedule in the event that a new time is chosen. The resolution does not specify what that new time would be, however.
Nuisance abatement
The commission will also consider declaring a nuisance violation for a home at 108 S. Reinberg Ave., which has been on the city’s radar for some time due to ongoing blight concerns.
According to the meeting notes, the homeowners have failed to provide proof of an acceptable water supply to District Health Department No. 10 by the requested deadline of Nov. 23. Now, the homeowners could be asked to vacate the premises, as the health department has declared the home “unsafe for human habitation.”
If approved, the city will have the right to enter the property for the purposes of removing debris and abandoned personal property, sanitizing the exterior of the home, and making sure no one is currently occupying the building.
If approved, the cost of the nuisance abatement would be covered by the city and placed on the tax rolls.
Also on Monday
A report will be provided regarding the city’s revenue sharing status, which caused some late hours during the Thanksgiving weekend for Murphy and City Treasurer Kathy Shafer.
Murphy stated that Shafer received a call from the Michigan Department of Treasury before the Thanksgiving holiday that the city’s revenue-sharing paperwork had not been received.
Shafer was under the impression that the paperwork was due by Dec. 1, according to Murphy, and was not informed that this was not the case until the Wednesday before Thanksgiving.
“Kathy was advised that the city was sent an email on Nov. 6, advising us to turn our paperwork in to avoid losing any of our allocated monies,” he wrote. “Kathy and I worked through the Thanksgiving holiday to make sure we secured approximately $47,000 dollars for the city of Scottville. This was the allocated amount of the money for the city which was at risk of losing, if the paperwork was not completed.”
Murphy said all necessary paperwork has now been turned into the state at this time.
Commissioners will also consider placing special assessments totaling $5,115.94 for delinquent water bills on the winter tax rolls, and hear an update from City Attorney Carlos Alvarado about new Open Meetings Act requirements in light of remote meetings being allowed at least through the end of the year.
Alvarado noted that one requirement is that all participants must be announced publicly by name, along with their city or township of residence and the fact that they are participating remotely.
For those who wish to attend via Zoom, the meeting ID 816-2427-3793, and the passcode is 49454. The public can also call in via telephone by calling (312) 626-6799.