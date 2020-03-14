SCOTTVILLE — The City of Scottville is hoping to formalize contracts with its city attorney and city assessor — two positions that have, for many years, not been maintained through a contract, but through a simple agreement between parties.
City Manager Courtney Magaluk said that, at the city commission’s meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday at city hall, the commission will consider bidding out contracts for those two positions, but noted that the positions could still be maintained by their current occupants.
The current city attorney is Tracy Thompson, and the current city assessor is Sam Barnett.
“We are not firing (anyone),” Magaluk told the Daily News on Friday, adding, “We’re just trying to make sure we get the best value for taxpayers.”
Magaluk noted that Thompson is expected to submit a bid for the city to retain the services he offers with legal partner Ryan Glanville.
