SCOTTVILLE — City commissioners on Monday will consider applying for a $5,000 grant from the Community Foundation for Mason County for community development projects like an update of the master plan for the city’s Downtown Development Authority (DDA).
City Manager Courtney Magaluk told the Daily News that the aim of the grant request is to help equip the city to conduct community outreach and engagement sessions to gather public input about the eventual DDA plan update.
“There are a lot of technical things that we’ll have to prepare for — community engagement meetings that I’d like to do — and there’s a cost associated with that, whether it’s renting the Optimist Hall or preparing graphics for those meetings,” Magaluk said.
She added that, if awarded, the grant funds would also ideally be used to get a quick start on any improvement projects that arise from citizen input during DDA listening sessions.
“Early action on projects is the other process,” she said. “Immediately getting started on making progress with the improvements that are suggested during community engagement meetings is always a good thing … It helps build people’s trust.”
The ultimate goal, she said, is for the city to be as proactive as possible in setting the stage for possible future improvement projects in the downtown area.
“I’d like to go above and beyond and really be more intentional,” Magaluk said.
The city commission meets at 5:30 p.m. Monday at Scottville City Hall, 105 N. Main St.
Read the full story in Saturday's Ludington Daily News print or e-Edition.