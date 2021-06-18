City officials in Scottville will consider purchasing equipment for the playgrounds at McPhail Field and Riverside Park when the city commission meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Optimist Hall.
If approved, the purchases will be made using funds donated by Arch Staffing and Consulting of Ludington.
Arch Staffing conducted the candidate search that led to the hiring of City Manager Jimmy Newkirk in April. On April 19, when the city commission selected Newkirk for the position, Mayor Marcy Spencer announced that the firm had opted to waive its $5,000 fee, donating the money to the city instead.
At the time, Arch president Carla Hansen recommended using the funds to make improvements to the playground at McPhail Field.
The packet for Monday’s meeting contains some options for playground equipment purchases, which commissioners will review.
“It’s a pair of ADA swings, bike racks and (a) swing set…,” Newkirk stated in a message to the Daily News. “If approved, they’ll be split between McPhail Field and Riverside Park.”
The two ADA seats, as well as two 5-foot bike racks and one 10-foot swing-set with three bays are listed in the packet for the commission’s review.
Newkirk said he did not have a final quote as of Friday afternoon, but he believes the money from Arch Staffing will cover the cost.
“It should cover it and have some left over,” Newkirk stated. “Every dollar of that $5,000 is going to go into playground equipment at one of the two parks.”
When the funds were donated in April, Hansen stated in a letter to the commission that Arch Staffing had always planned to waive its fee. Hansen said she saw it as an opportunity to give something back to Scottville.
KEEPING CHICKENS
Commissioners will also hold a second reading of a proposed ordinance amendment that would amend the city’s policies regarding the keeping of chickens, allowing the permit process to be completed without action from the city commission.
Currently, residents need to seek permission from commissioners in order to keep chickens on residential properties. The proposed amendment would change section 153.045 of Title XV of the city’s code of ordinances and establish an application that residents could complete before turning it into Newkirk for approval.
The permit application asks for the name, address, phone number and email address of the applicant, and the parcel number and zoning district of the property. It also asks for the written permission of the property owner, if different from the person residing in the home.
The application stipulates that there are to be no more than six chickens at any home, and there is a $35 fee to file the application.
It also stipulates that chickens must be fully enclosed and only permitted on lots used primarily for single-family dwelling.
During the first reading on June 4, one resident, Susan Evans, spoke up during public comment to ask the commission to consider other options. Evans said if she wanted to be around chickens, she’d live in the country, not in the city.
Mayor Pro-Tem Rob Alway stated that the amendment would not mean “everyone gets chickens,” it would simply mean that requests no longer had to go through the commission. Alway said requests of that nature are “not the city commission’s job,” but he assured the public that there would still be oversight and discretion with respect to the requests.
The commission will also discuss a fundraising account for the Downtown Development Authority, and consider amendments to the 2020-21 budget.