The Scottville City Commission will soon have another vacancy, as Commissioner Nathan Yeomans submitted his letter of resignation.
Commissioners are expected to approve Yeomans’ resignation during their 6 p.m. meeting on Monday at City Hall.
Yeomans submitted his letter on Jan. 5, stating that he was stepping back from positions on both the city and planning commissions.
He wrote that he “will forever be grateful” for his experience with the city, but added that, “following a period of reflection and taking numerous factors into consideration, I do not believe that I can be involved moving forward.”
Yeomans told the Daily News on Friday that the decision “did not come lightly (and) was not correlated to frustration.”
“Rather, it was from an aggregation of conversations, decisions and actions from others that began to take its toll,” he said. “I made a promise to myself when I was elected, that if I began to suffer adverse consequences in my personal life and professional career from my service as a commissioner, then I would step down. Upon reflection, I realized that time is now.
“I would like it to be known that I never once acted with malice, and I always strived for what I thought was best for the city.”
Yeomans’ departure comes just two weeks after the commission filled another vacancy by appointing Marcy Spencer. Spencer reclaimed a spot after being voted off the commission during the general election in November.
City Manager Jimmy Newkirk is recommending that commissioners accept Yeomans’ resignation and declare a vacancy, which will have to be filled within 30 days.
“No seat can be officially vacated or filled until the city commission takes action for both items,” Newkirk wrote.
Yeomans was first elected to the commission in November 2020 after winning a seat in that year’s general election.
MAYOR, MAYOR PRO TEM
The city will accept nominations for the positions of mayor and mayor pro tem.
Spencer served as mayor prior to being voted off the commission, and Commissioner Rob Alway last held the position of mayor pro tem.
The city was expected to make the appointments in November, but it lacked a quorum for the entire month. When there were enough members present to convene for an official meeting on Dec. 12, Commissioner Aaron Seiter was appointed to serve as interim mayor pending the presence of a full commission.
OTHER BUSINESS
The commission will consider accepting a purchase agreement with Jeff Barnett’s Stallion Tracks LLC to buy a city-owned parcel that “serves no use for the city,” according to Newkirk.
The city first discussed the $4,5000 purchase offer for the lot — located south of the railroad tracks — on Dec. 27. Now a formal resolution for a purchase agreement is before commissioners.
The city will consider a revised pre-construction agreement between the Downtown Development Authority (DDA) and Journey Construction for preliminary work on the planned Scottville Optimist Park and Sculpture project at the DDA-owned former Optimist grounds.
The agreement was first greenlit by the city in October. Newkirk stated the revised agreement contains changes requested by the company, specifically that Journey Construction is allowed to participate in bids for sub-contractor positions. The original contract simply stated the company was allowed to bid for “construction manager and/or general contractor positions.”
Commissioners will discuss the feasibility of using a Committee of the Whole format for future commission meetings. The format, if approved, would mean the commission designate one or more members to “investigate certain matters of importance to the government unit,” according to an informational flier from Michigan State University Extension included in the meeting packet by Newkirk.
The city will also consider a bid for lawn care services from TNT Enterprize in Scottville. Newkirk stated TNT’s proposal was the only one the city received.
TNT would charge $350 per mow for Brookside Cemetery; $300 per mow for McPhail Field; and $1.50 per foot for code mows.