SCOTTVILLE — City officials in Scottville will review setting Halloween trick-or-treating hours on Monday, when the city commission meets at 5:30 p.m. at city hall.
Members of the commission will meet in-person, while the public is asked to attend remotely via Zoom due to COVID-19.
The recommended trick-or-treating hours are from 6 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 31.
City Manager Courtney Magaluk told the Daily News previously that the city will be encouraging trick-or-treaters to follow Centers for Disease Control and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) recommendations for “one-way trick-or-treating,” which involves preparers leaving items for trick-or-treaters to pick up in a grab-and-go style, reducing two-way interactions.
“If we move forward, (Scottville Police) Chief (Matt) Murphy and I are encouraging those who choose to participate to follow the CDC and MDHHS guidelines,” Magaluk stated in the notes for Monday’s meeting. “In addition, we encourage people to use and recognize ‘the porch light on/porch light off’ method to easily signal trick-or-treaters on which homes have chosen to participate, and to respect the space of those who have not.”
Homeowners are asked to not hand out candy if sick; wear a face mask covering both mouth and nose; use duct tape to mark 6-foot lines in front of the home and leading to driveway or front door; position a distribution table between themselves and trick-or-treaters; distribute candy on disinfected table to eliminate direct contact; and wash hands often.
They’re also asked to hand out candy in an open-air space where social distancing is possible rather than from the front door.
The commission will formally vote on a resolution setting the hours Monday.
CROSS-CONNECTION
Commissioners will also revisit discussion of a cross-connection from the city’s stormwater system into its sewage system near Fifth and Main streets.
On Sept. 8, the commission authorized Magaluk to solicit bids for the work, and she said there have been two bid packages submitted so far, with a third likely to come in prior to Monday’s meeting.
The bids are from Eng. Engineering & Surveying of Grand Haven and Fleis & Vanderbrink of Muskegon. Magaluk stated the two companies have proposed initial budgets for investigation of $4,400 to $4,500, but noted that neither is comfortable providing a estimate for design work prior to knowing the definitive source of the problem.
“I think it would be appropriate to select a firm to move forward with this initial investigation, with an overall budget of $6,000 to include separately paid camera work or testing,” Magaluk stated. “After that, the engineer would provide a report back to the city regarding the information obtained, and we would then seek authorization for Phase 2 of design work.”
ALSO ON MONDAY
Magaluk will also update the commission about the city’s agreement with West Shore Community College and Mason County Central Schools for shared school resource officer.
The contract will have its second hearing during the WSCC board’s meeting on Monday, and Magaluk noted that City Attorney Carlos Alvarado has also finalized a draft of an agreement with MCC.
She said in expectation of the contract being approved, Murphy has posted a new police position.
To access the meeting via Zoom, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88199922408?pwd=NnlHbWZHTjN3REYzeEJTb3NDZDV. The meeting ID is 881-9992-2408, and the passcode is 49454. For audio-only, call (312) 626-6799).