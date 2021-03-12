SCOTTVILLE — A proposal from Arch Staffing and Consulting to conduct the search for a new city manager will be considered Monday by the Scottville City Commission.
The commission meets at 6:30 p.m. The meeting is set to be held at city hall, but it is listed as Zoom meeting in the agenda. To access it, the public can enter the meeting ID 810 7364 4511, with 49454 as the passcode.
At the previous meeting, the commission moved to grant the personnel committee authority to seek and review bids from search firms in order to find a permanent replacement for former City Manager Courtney Magaluk, who resigned through mutual-separation agreement with the city on Feb. 1, with an effective date of Jan. 18.
The personnel committee was tasked with bringing a bid back for recommendation to the full commission by Monday.
Arch Staffing would appear to be the search agency the personnel committee is recommending, as its proposal is the only one listed in the meeting packet.
If the contract with Arch Staffing is approved, the company’s services would cost $5,000, which would only apply if a candidate selected by Arch Staffing is chosen for the job.
In a memorandum to Matt Murphy, police chief and acting city manager, Arch President Carla Hanson wrote that Scottville would provide Arch with a job description, wage and benefit details, and any other requirements — such as education, experience or relocation — for the city manager position.
Arch would make the job posting available within two days of receiving that information. It would be advertised on several job boards for a period of two weeks. Arch Staffing would interview and screen candidates, then recommend several to the city within 10 days of the job postings closing.
The city would then notify the agency which candidates it would like to interview.
If a good match for the position is not found, a second round of postings would be made for the position.
Hanson, in a memo to Mayor Pro-Tem Rob Alway, thanked him for “potentially” choosing Arch.
Hanson said the term of the contract would be one year, and that it is permissible for either party to terminate the contract with 30 days’ notice.
All background checks and drug screens would be completed by the City of Scottville.
During the city’s last city manager search in 2019, the Scottville contracted with Michigan Municipal League (MML) after reviewing bids from that organization and one other. The cost of MML’s executive search service was $17,000. It included background checks, as well as other services including news media research, drug tests, credit checks and social media profile searches.
Amy Williams, who previously served as Scottville’s city manager from 1998 to 2019, works for the local Arch Staffing and Consulting office.
Other business
The packet for Monday’s meeting includes the denial of a Freedom of Information (FOIA) request from Ludington resident Tom Rotta, who is seeking “incident reports and/or investigations concerning” a car-pedestrian accident on Feb. 16 in Scottville on East State Street near High Street.
City Attorney Carlos Alvarado denied Rotta’s request, saying that it would interfere in police investigations.
The Daily News reported, on the day of the accident, that the crash resulted in a 72-year-old Scottville woman being hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle while walking near the intersection of High Street and U.S. 10.
Also on Monday, commissioners will consider renewing Priority Health for the city’s insurance coverage.