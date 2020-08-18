SCOTTVILLE — City officials are scheduled to consider a variance request at its meeting Wednesday.
The meeting will take place in-person at 5:30 p.m. at the Riverside Park large pavilion.
During the meeting, the commission will recess and convene as the Zoning Board of Appeals for a setback variance public hearing for 202 N. Thomas St.
The variance will allow the owners to keep a carport in place.
“Last year, the (city commission) approved a rezone of the property...to allow for conversation of the former medical office to up to three residential apartments,” wrote City Manager Courtney Magaluk in the agenda notes. “At the time of the rezone, it was identified that the rezone would create a non-conforming front setback for the existing carport.
“It was recommend that this non-conformity be addressed through a variance prior to approval of the site plan.”
The public hearing notice was published and property owners within 300 feet of the property were notified by mail, Magaluk said.
“No objections or formal comments have been provided,” she said.
The board of appeals will hear a presentation on the variance, provide opportunity for public comments, then have a period for discussion before making a decision, according to the agenda.
Commissioners will also consider options for abatement for a blight/nuisance property at 404 S. Main St.
City Attorney Carlos Alvarado will present a resolution to pursue an order for cleanup or abatement by the city if the cleanup does not take place, according to Magaluk.