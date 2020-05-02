SCOTTVILLE — Residents in the City of Scottville could be facing increased water and sewer rates this summer if officials approve a resolution before the city commission on Monday.
The proposed rate increases of 12 to 13 percent comes in the wake of a loan agreement with Mason County for more than $1 million to help with repairs to a wastewater lift station used by Scottville, as well as Amber Township and West Shore Community College.
The city signed its portion of the advance agreement during its last meeting. Per that agreement, the city has 20 years to pay off the amount, and City Manager Courtney Magaluk stated in the notes for Monday’s meeting that this added expense would require a bump in water and sewer rates.
The finance agreement requires the city to establish a fund to address inflow and infiltration issues in the sanitary system, water treatment costs have increased, according to Magaluk, which also compounds the issue.
“As of Jan. 1, our direct costs-per-gallon for water and sewer treatment service with the City of Ludington … saw modest increases,” Magaluk wrote. “In order to cover these additional costs and maintain a balanced budget for the 2020-2021 fiscal year, increases in both ready-to-serve and commodity rates have been proposed.”
Monday’s meeting will again be held through the Zoom video-conferencing application, and will begin at 5:30 p.m. Monday. Information about joining the meeting is available on the city’s website at www.cityofscottville.org.
The direct link to the meeting is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85086948397. For audio-only, call (312) 626-6799 or (929) 205-6099. The meeting ID is 850-8694-8397.
