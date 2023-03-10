Scottville commissioners on Monday will convene as the Zoning Board of Appeals to consider a zoning variance request from a retail development coming to town.
Following the Scottville City Commission’s regular meeting at 6 p.m. at City Hall, commissioners will meet as the ZBA to discuss a setback request from a business coming to the former Healy building at 209 S. Main St.
City Manager Jimmy Newkirk declined to name the incoming business, as did current owners Roy and Linda Holden, who said the purchase has yet to be finalized.
Newkirk did state that the new purchasing party will bring a “commercial retail building,” adding that it will be “good for Scottville.”
The purchaser — listed as Midwest V, LLC on the application — is seeking a variance to allow a 15-foot setback from the lot line.
Fifteen feet is actually more than the current building has, but less than the 25 feet required by city ordinance.
“They just need a narrower strip along Second Street,” Newkirk said. “Because it’s on a corner, in our zoning it counts as frontage, and you need a 25-foot setback from the lot line.”
The current building is right on that line, but the construction of a new building will have to be done by the book, according to Newkirk.
He said the existing building is expected to come down and that the “whole property is going to be transformed.”
RIVERSIDE PARK SWING SETS
The city commission will discuss consider buying swings for the playground at Riverside Park.
The packet for Monday’s meeting includes two estimates from GameTime: one that covers the cost of two swings for $3,404, and another that includes installation by the company for $5,404.
“One is if the company installs it, and the cheaper one is if we install it ourselves,” Newkirk said.
He said new playground equipment at Riverside Park has been on the city’s to-do list for some time, but taking action has been pushed back due to high shipping and material costs.
If approved, the equipment would be purchased using leftover dollars from a donation to the city made by Arch Staffing & Consulting. The staffing company waived its fee for the city manager search that resulted in Newkirk’s hiring in spring 2021, asking at the time that the money be spent in a way that benefits Scottville.
The donation was originally $5,000, and covered the cost of new swings at McPhail Field previously.
Newkirk said about $3,000 remains; if the purchases are approved, that money would defray the cost, with anything in excess of $3,000 coming from city funds.
OTHER BUSINESS
Commissioners will also consider updating the online version of the city’s code of ordinances, which is overseen and edited by American Legal Publishing. The meeting packet states that updates haven’t been processed since 2018.
Newkirk said various changes — including charter amendments approved by voters in November 2022 — will be included in the update.
The estimated cost, according to a memo to Newkirk from American Legal, is between $3,250 and $4,020.