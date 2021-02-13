SCOTTVILLE — Officials are expected to approve a contract with the Conservation Resource Alliance (CRA) for a streambank erosion mitigation project at Scottville’s Riverside Park.
The city commission will consider the agreement at 6:30 p.m. Monday during its regular meeting which will be held via Zoom. The public can access the meeting by using the ID number 857 1133 7089 and passcode 415718.
Erosion at Riverside Park was addressed by the commission on Dec. 7, 2020, when D.J. Shook, a representative from the CRA, recommended a host of different erosion management tactics to the commission. His recommendations included techniques tree revetments, supplemental rip-rap, and other techniques. Shook initially estimated the total cost of the necessary work would be $30,000 to $35,000.
The plan was referred to the finance committee for review on Dec. 7.
The agreement before the commission on Monday is for $10,000, and includes planning, fundraising, administering and coordinating services from the CRA, as well as assistance in preparing site plans and permit applications. The CRA would also help with a request for proposals for a subsequent construction phase of the project.
Most of these services would fall within the calendar year of 2021. Shook states that the “implementation of streambank stabilization” would occur in 2022.
According to Shook, the city would need to contract with a heavy equipment contractor for the construction work, and the CRA would assist in soliciting construction quotes and selecting a qualified contractor to oversee the project.
Shook states that the CRA entered into an agreement with Police Chief Matt Murphy, who is currently acting as city manager, on Jan. 22 to facilitate the streambank erosion control project for a fee of $10,000. Payment will be made in increments, with $3,000 being paid to initiate the project and begin fundraising activities; $5,000 to be paid upon completion of a site plan in order to initiate pre-construction and project management work; and $2,000 upon approval of state and local permits.
Shook said the site plan should be completed by Feb. 19.
The project’s duration is Jan. 22, 2021 to Dec. 21, 2022.
In December, the city pursued a Land and Water Conservation Fund grant to help pay for the work.
Temporary storage at Riverside Park is also on Monday’s agenda. In the notes for the meeting, a plan for renting out storage space to campers is outlined.
The city is considering offering one-time storage for a period of no more than two weeks for campers, boats and trailers. The cost would be $25 per item, and a valid driver’s license would be required. A credit card must be put on file with the city, to charge in the event of penalty fees — $15 per day, if items are left longer than two weeks.
Other business
The city commission will also discuss the impending city manager search in order to find a permanent replacement for former City Manager Courtney Magaluk, whose resignation though a mutual-separation agreement was approved by the city on Feb. 1.
At that time, commissioners voted to extend Murphy’s tenure as acting city manager until a permanent replacement could be found. They also agreed to pay him an additional amount for working two simultaneous positions. The amount of additional compensation was to be determined at the committee level, and Monday’s agenda includes an item listed as a “temporary wage increase.”
The commission will also consider adopting 2021 federal poverty guidelines. Commissioners will discuss the process for filing a poverty exemption, and vote on a resolution to allow city residents to protest the board of review in writing rather than in person.
Also on Monday, the city will hear a revenue and expenditure report and consider buying back a burial plot form Brookside Cemetery.