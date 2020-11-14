SCOTTVILLE — On Monday, the Scottville City Commission will consider a nuisance abatement measure for a blighted Main Street property.
The issue will be discussed during the commission meeting at 5:30 p.m. at city hall, with the public asked to attend via Zoom.
In the notes for Monday’s meeting, City Manager Courtney Magaluk stated that a home at 404 S. Main St. has been declared uninhabitable by the health department, which required vacation of the premises.
The deadline of Nov. 6 has now passed, and Magaluk said City Attorney Carlos Alvarado has prepared a resolution to allow the city to verify that the property has been vacated, take action to clean up any remaining blight on property’s exterior.
“Any clean-up would be at the initial cost of the city, to be placed on the next property tax roll for collection,” Magaluk said. “The property owner would still be responsible for continued maintenance of the property, such as mowing. If not completed, the city could issue further citations or take action as allowed by code.”
Vacancies
The city has received one letter of interest regarding an open city commission seat created when only three candidates ran for the four open seats in the Nov. 3 general election.
Magaluk said the interested individual meets the requisite qualifications of being a registered voter in the City of Scottville for at least one year. However, she is recommending that the commission wait the full 30 days allotted for filling the vacancy.
The position will remain open and a decision will be made on Dec. 7.
There are more potentially vacant seats on city boards and committees. Magaluk outlined that the Board of Review has at least one seat expiring with the current member stepping down if a new candidate can be found.
There are also two expiring seats on the Downtown Development Authority Board, and Magaluk said it is not yet known if the current board members wish to retain those. New Mayor Marcy Spencer will also need to appoint a member to serve as the mayor’s designee.
On the city’s planning commission, there is one vacancy and three filled seats expiring, with two members indicating an interest to be reappointed.
These additional openings, along with the city commission seat, will be advertised in the local media. Those who wish to serve can sent a letter of interest to Magaluk at Scottville City Hall, 105 N. Main St.
“The goal is to bring these appointments back to the next meeting, provided we receive adequate response,” Magaluk said.
Also on Monday
The city commission will:
• discuss a report from Fleis & Vanderbrink, the engineering firm contracted to conduct preliminary investigation of a cross-connection between the city’s storm and sewage systems, about additional investigation into several pipes in the city;
• hear from Eric VanDop from Brickley DeLong about the city’s financial statement via Zoom;
• discuss the possibility of moving the 5:30 p.m. meeting time back, which would require amending the city’s meeting schedule for the year; and
• consider a resolution to support making meetings more available to the public in light of COVID-19, through broadcasting or other methods.
To join the meeting via Zoom, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88220052282?pwd=M3RMUGplSC9Dd25keURSTVZmUU9ndz09. The meeting ID is 882 2005 2282, and the passcode is 49454.
To access the meeting by phone, call (312) 626-6799.