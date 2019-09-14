SCOTTVILLE — The City of Scottville is going to benefit from the decision made by the Mason County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday to purchase 26.71 percent of a wastewater lift station and trunkline used by the city as well as Amber Township.
City Manager Courtney Magaluk told the Daily News on Friday that the county’s buy-in to the lift-station restoration work will significantly reduce the cost to the city, “almost cutting it in half.”
Prior to the county’s buy-in, Scottville would have been responsible for 53 percent of the total, which is $962,000 including contingencies.
Magaluk stated that with the help of $257,000, Scottville’s expected cost is now $252,910.
Read the full story in Saturday's Ludington Daily News print or e-Editions.