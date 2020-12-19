SCOTTVILLE — Grant opportunities that could potentially help fund improvements to Scottville’s water system, as well as grants to assist small businesses and to assist with mitigating erosion at Riverside Park, will be among the topics of discussion at Monday’s meeting of the city commission.
The commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. via Zoom, and the public can participate either by using the meeting ID 830-4010-4889 and the passcode 49454 on Zoom, or by calling (312) 626-6799.
In the notes for Monday’s meeting, Police Chief Matt Murphy, serving as acting city manager in Courtney Magaluk’s stead, outlined some grant opportunities that the city is pursuing.
He said City Clerk Kelse Lester has prepared a letter of intent for the Drinking Water Asset Management Grant, which the Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) developed to helped with water infrastructure throughout the state.
“Kelse has submitted a letter of intent for the Drinking Water Asset Management Grant. This is a non-matching grant that will help replace aging cross-connections within are municipal water system,” Murphy wrote. “Once our letter of intent is approved by the State of Michigan, we will be able to continue with the formal application.”
Lester told the Daily News the process is in the very preliminary stages, and she’s unsure of how much money might be available to the city.
“We’re just going through the beginning portions of it,” Lester said.
She said if the letter of intent is approved, she’ll work with the Scottville Department of Public Works and the engineering firm contracted to address cross-connections in the water system to assess the potential costs of the needed repairs, but those discussions are all pending approval from EGLE.
Another potential source of funding that Murphy will discuss on Monday is the COVID Relief Grant, which could help Scottville businesses in the wake of the pandemic.
The grant is available through the Pure Michigan Small Business Relief Initiative, and utilizes CARES Act funding to distribute $10 million in grants to businesses throughout the state.
Murphy said some Scottville businesses did apply prior to the Dec. 15 deadline, but he’s unsure of how much funding the region would qualify for.
“The money’s distributed by region… and it’s on a first-come, first-served basis,” Murphy said.
The funds could help to “meet the urgent need of Michigan small businesses disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 virus,” according to Murphy.
A Land and Water Conservation Fund grant is also being pursued by the city to help combat erosion at Riverside Park.
The fund provides matching grants to states and local governments for the acquisition and development of public outdoor recreation areas and facilities. During the last city commission meeting, officials heard from D.J. Shook, of the Conservation Resource Alliance, about possible ways to address erosion issues at the park.
Shook outlined natural erosion techniques, tree revetments, supplemental rip-rap and other ways to mitigate the erosion of the stream bank. The total cost of the mitigation measures was estimated to be $30,000 to $35,000, and Murphy said that’s where the funds would go if received.
The city commission referred the decision abut the expense to the finance committee for further review.
Murphy also will discuss matching grants available to downtown businesses through Scottville’s Downtown Development Authority.
OMA update
Also on Monday, commissioners will hear from City Attorney Carlos Alvarado about changes in Open Meetings Act (OMA) requirements in light of the ongoing pandemic.
In a memo to commissioners, Alvarado stated that he believes an updated version of OMA amendments will be passed by the state legislature.
Alvarado stated the key changes would be the extension of the “sunset” on allowing public bodies to conduct meetings electronically from Dec. 31, 2020, to March 31, 2021, and that those remote meetings would be allowed “virtually for any reason.”
It would also allow a local state of emergency or state of disaster to be declared, and set requirements for in-person meetings held before April 1, 2021. Those requirements include adherence to social distancing and mitigation measures and stricter facility cleaning standards.
Also on Monday
The city will consider an agreement stating that newly hired shared school resource officer Steve Case will enter West Shore Community College’s police academy in order to receive Michigan Commission on Law Enforcement Standards (MCOLES) licensing.
The city will pay for Case’s tuition and fees. The agreement stipulates that if Case terminates his employment with the city after less than five years, he will be asked to reimburse those costs.
The commission will also consider a bid from TNT Enterprise for lawn care. Proposed rates are $200 per mow for McPhail field, $300 per mow for cemeteries, and $1.50 per cubic foot for code mowing. Costs for cemetery spring and fall clean-up would be $2,400 or $2,000 if paid in full by Feb. 1.