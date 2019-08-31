SCOTTVILLE — Higher-than-anticipated costs associated with repairing a wastewater lift station primarily used by the City of Scottville will again be discussed by city commissioners Tuesday.
City Manager Courtney Magaluk told the Daily News on Friday that the city commission will continue to consider two bids received to conduct the lift station work, both of which were significantly higher than what the city, engineers at Prein & Newhof and Mason County Drain Commissioner Dennis Dunlap were expecting.
“Unfortunately, these bids came in more than 30 percent above the engineer’s estimates,” Magaluk stated in the notes for Tuesday’s meeting.
The city has received one bid from Jason Merkey for $855,475 and one from K&R for $867,500 — both substantially higher than the $625,000 cost predicted by Prein & Newhof.
In the meeting notes, she stated that Prein & Newhof said the costs of these kinds of projects have been “substantially above estimates” and that the engineering firm attributed the cost to “demand and market forces.”
Grant funding updates
Magaluk will update commissioners about pursuing a grant from the Community Foundation for Mason County to aid with public engagement projects to inform the DDA’s plan for the city.
On Aug. 5, commissioners authorized Magaluk to apply for a $55,000 grant from the Community Foundation.
“The completed grant request was submitted on Aug. 29,” Magaluk stated.
