SCOTTVILLE — Seasonal rentals at Scottville’s Riverside Park will be eliminated in 2022 following a 6-1 vote from city commissioners on Monday.
Commissioners Rob Alway, Bruce Claveau, Ryan Graham and Nathan Yeowmans and Eric Thue supported the measure along with Mayor Marcy Spencer. Commissioner Aaron Seiter opposed it.
Monthly rentals will remain in play, but the city is going to focus more on nightly rentals, at least for the time being.
The reason for the change is threefold, according to commissioners.
For one thing, the city has lost funds due to seasonal rates bringing in less revenue than nightly rates.
Additionally, prospective nightly campers have had to be turned away because of a shortage of space.
Finally, some commissioners say there is an ongoing issue with some seasonal campers not being responsible with the campground.
The idea of eliminating longterm rentals was brought up during the Sept. 20 commission meeting, when City Manager Jimmy Newkirk explained that seasonal rentals were leading to a loss of revenue.
Newkirk reiterated this point on Monday, stating that — based on rental costs and estimated occupancy rates from this year — Scottville had missed out on close to $13,000 in a three-month period in comparison to what it could have made if the seasonal sites had been rented at nightly rates.
Spencer said “doing away with the seasonals, at least for the time being” was the recommendation of the city’s personnel, rules and ethics committee, as well as its finance committee and the Riverside Park manager.
Not everyone on the commission was in agreement.
“Are we being a little short-sighted by doing this because seasonals are guaranteed revenue?,” Seiter asked, adding that he “feels for” those seasonal campers who rely on the park. He said he doesn’t want to turn them away.
Spencer responded, saying that due to the loss of funds at play, that she believes it’s the commission’s duty to at least temporarily make the change.
“My feeling has always been, we are supposed to protect the citizens and make some financial decisions. It seems like it’s almost a no-brainer to try to go with nightly over seasonal at almost a $13,000 difference,” Spencer said. “That’s just for June through August. Imagine what we could do (in a full year).”
Alway said that he’s fielded questions from campers about why improvements to park facilities haven’t been made, and he said it’s impossible to fund any such improvements if the park isn’t making money.
He also expressed concerns about the conduct of some of the campers who rent in a seasonal capacity.
“There have been some issues with seasonal campers — almost an entitlement with some of them,” Alway said. “We have campers on cinderblocks, people using it as year-long storage, the pavilion’s been used as long-term storage for campers over the winter, and I just think it’s time we eliminate that.”
During the meeting’s public comment period, some campers spoke up, including Al Erikson, who has a seasonal lot at Riverside Park.
Erikson disagreed with the commission’s decision, saying the lot was his family’s “escape.”
He also addressed Alway’s comment regarding campers on cinderblocks, saying that they’re necessary to stabilize campers that are being used every day.
Erikson asked why the commission didn’t consider raising the rates for winter storage before making its decision. He also said the loss of the seasonal rentals is going to be a “very sad day” for his family.
“There’s nowhere in the county we can go that has a seasonal lot, so my camper’s going to sit in front of my house because I can’t take it anywhere,” he said. “Nobody has a seasonal lot open, or there’s a four- to five-year waiting list.”
Also during public comment, resident Sue Petipren said she could see both sides of the issue.
“I kind of agree with the way you want to run the park,” Petipren told the commission. “It’s kind of a no-win situation when we talk about doing something like this.
“I have mixed emotions about it, but you have to do what you feel is right.”
The change will go into effect during the 2022 season. Commissioners said the city will use that time to re-evaluate and make some improvements at the park. Spencer and others said the issue could potentially be revisited after a year or so.
TRICK-OR-TREATING
The commission also voted to establish its Halloween trick-or-treating hours for the year, which it’s holding on the day before the holiday in order to accommodate Mason County Central schools.
Newkirk said MCC principals had reached out to him about potentially coordinating the city’s trick-or-treating times with the school’s annual Trunk-or-Treat event. He said he was asked to consider holding trick-or-treating on the Friday or Saturday before Halloween so that it didn’t fall on a school night.
Police Chief Matt Murphy said that would work for his department.
{span}”Friday or Saturday would be a good idea,” Murphy said. “More people would participate, and we’d have more ability to have officers on the streets on a Saturday (or Friday) than a Sunday.”{/span}
{span}Trick-or-treating in Scottville will take place from 6-8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30.{/span}
ALSO ON MONDAY
The city agreed to hire the engineering firm Fleis & Vanderbrink to conduct a water system asset management plan update for a lump-sum fee of $4,200.
Commissioners also approved placing 27 delinquent water bills and 29 delinquent lawn-mowing bills on the city’s winter tax rolls.
Newkirk said many of the delinquent accounts are from people who “don’t make any effort” to pay. He said he hopes people understand that the city will accept partial payment or work out a payment plan with any individuals who have outstanding bills for water or lawn-mowing services.
“If people are behind … we’re willing to work with people,” Newkirk said.