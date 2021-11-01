SCOTTVILLE — An update of Scottville’s truck route ordinance seems to be on the horizon after several city officials stated it was a priority, and long overdue, during Monday’s meeting of the city commission.
“The truck route does need to be updated,” City Manger Jimmy Newkirk said. “The last time it was done was in 1981. Several of the trucks have difficulty now getting into the downtown area. The (U.S. 10/31) bypass was put in to lessen the burden of large semis making turns … but, we’re still getting a significant amount of truck traffic downtown.”
Newkirk presented a preliminary draft of a plan to revise which city roads are approved for truck use. He worked on the plan with Police Chief Matt Murphy.
Newkirk and Murphy both stated that it’s a safety issue, as well as a road integrity issue. Newkirk said the goal is to reduce the amount of commercial truck traffic that passes through downtown, and to evaluate the streets currently designated as being usable for semis and commercial trucks in order to find out whether those streets do in fact meet the standards to bear the weight.
Current truck routes include South Reinberg Avenue to West First Street to Main Street for traffic coming to Scottville from Ludington; Columbia Avenue to Broadway Street to Main Street for traffic heading into town from the east; and several other side roads that may not be up to standards, according to Newkirk.
“Most of those side-roads were not built as Class A roads in the first place, and they’re not now,” Newkirk said. “Just having semis on those roads is probably crushing them and doing damage we can’t repair.
“So while this is all preliminary, it’s going to tie into the bigger thought of limiting commercial traffic through town, taking advantage of the bypass, and providing a safer route for truck traffic through town … and keeping the trucks off the main road in the future.”
The preliminary plan presented by Newkirk on Monday highlights only a handful of streets, but Newkirk noted that it did not constitute a proposal or a recommendation, and was just a very rough draft of some early ideas.
Newkirk said he hopes in time that the city will see a new ordinance implemented after further review at the committee level. That includes closely looking at what’s taking place on these roads.
“We’re looking at speeds, weights, unsecured loads,” Newkirk said. “We’re not trying to keep truckers out of town; the object is to keep the through traffic at a level where we’re not replacing asphalt every few years.
“It’s not going to happen overnight, but we need to protect our roads.”
Newkirk said local deliveries would continue to be allowed, as would school buses. He said he’s not asking that larger trucks be kept out of town, he’s simply asking the city to re-evaluate how often they travel through the city’s busiest intersections, where narrow roads have led to multiple accidents.
Murphy said revising the truck ordinance would be a positive for the city in multiple ways.
Murphy said the main goal is to “alleviate congestion.” He added, “The other side of this is, coming down north Main, it’s a two-lane residential street where we shouldn’t have commercial traffic coming down those roads. The state trunkline is made for that purpose.”
In addition to the safety component, that’s “a lot of wear-and-tear on our streets,” Murphy said.
Newkirk asked that the issue be sent to the building, grounds and infrastructure committee. Mayor Marcy Spencer, and the commissioners in attendance, agreed.
Murphy asked commissioners to consider how signage would be handled so that, if the ordinance changes, it would be made clear to the public, and enforceable.
“This really is a long-term plan for Scottville, and it gives us a roadmap … for how we want the city to function on a day-to-day basis,” he added. “I’m 100-percent in favor of (revising the truck route).”
Commissioner Eric Thue asked Newkirk if he had a specific timeline in mind for seeing the route changes implemented, and Newkirk replied that he did not. He added that he’d rather have the committee make the decisions about the timeline and the details of the plan.
MARIJUANA
A decision regarding whether Scottville will potentially reverse its ban on marijuana facilities is making its way through the city’s various committees following a request from a local business, Left Coast Apothecary.
During the summer, Left Coast asked that Scottville reconsider its marijuana ban to allow the provisioning center to apply for a permit to operate in the city limits. Spencer stated that the ordinance committee has “reconsidered the ordinance about allowing cannabis in the city,” but the issue is still a ways away from being before the city commission again.
“We came to a decision that we thought that we would like the input from the planning commission,” Spencer said. “They’ll have this at their next meeting.”
Then the matter will head to the public safety and ordinance committee before a recommendation will be made to the full city commission, according to Spencer.
OTHER BUSINESS
The commission heard Scottville’s annual audit from Eric Van Dop of Brickley DeLong Certified Public Accountants.
Van Dop stated in his presentation that Scottville’s general fund revenues and expenditures were both up from last year. Revenues totaled $910,491, with expenditures totaling $863,172.
The general fun balance is $421,159.
Also on Monday, Bruce Krieger, was appointed to the board of review to fill the position vacated by Jerry Cole during the summer.