Scottville has a candidate hoping to fill a vacant seat on the city’s Downtown Development Authority board, and commissioners are expected to approve the appointment during Monday’s meeting, set for 6:30 p.m. at city hall.
The city received a letter of interest for the vacant DDA seat from downtown business owner Jessica Curtin.
Curtin, co-owner of Gold N Deals on Main Street, stated that her business has received a warm welcome from Scottville, and she wants to give something back.
“Deciding to become business owner in the heart of Scottville was the best decision we could have made,” she wrote. “The respect and admiration we have for this community is abundant.
“We strive to assist and help Scottville’s residents in any way we can, and give back to the community any chance we get.”
Curtin, who was raised in Mason County, said she’s heard from customers about the “booming” town Scottville used to be, and she wants to be part of its revitalization.
“I wish to be a part of the growth and development in making Scottville the beautiful, active town it once was,” she said.
The DDA position has been vacant for some time. When the commission last met on Jan. 10, it reappointed Joe Knowles to continue to serve as DDA chair, but an opening still remained.
Curtin is the only candidate for the DDA position.
OTHER BUSINESS
Commissioners will consider purchasing 150 cases of 30-inch by 37-inch city refuse bags from Petoskey Plastics.
According to a quote in the meeting packet, the total is $6,525, or $43.50 per case.
The commission is also expected to approve $263,386 in bills.
Time is also set aside for commissioners to hear from Bill Lehrbass, Mason County Rural Fire Authority representative, and Steve Hull, who represents the city on the Mason County Board of Commissioners.
In late 2021, City Manager Jimmy Newkirk stated that time for Lehrbass and Hull would be written into each agenda, so they don’t need to limit their comments to the 3 minutes allotted for public comment.