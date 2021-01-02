SCOTTVILLE — A report containing the results of an investigation into Scottville’s finances will be read during Monday’s meeting of the city commission at 6:30 p.m.
The meeting will be held remotely via Zoom. The public can participate by entering the meeting ID 897-0873-2636 and the passcode 49454. To access the meeting by phone, call (312) 626-6799).
The investigative report stems from an incident in late November when the city learned that its revenue-sharing paperwork for the year was in danger of not being submitted in time. Police Chief Matt Murphy, currently acting as city manager while Courtney Magaluk is on maternity leave, and City Treasurer Kathy Shafer had to work through the Thanksgiving holiday to ensure that the paperwork was submitted by the deadline.
The forms were submitted, and about $47,000 was secured, but the near miss triggered concern among city commissioners.
An investigative committed was formed, consisting of Murphy, City Attorney Carlos Alvarado and Mayor Marcy Spencer. The committee was tasked with exploring any other possible oversights in the city’s financial records and to identify who was at fault.
At the Dec. 21 meeting, Alvarado stated that Aaron Sailor, a detective with the Scottville Police Department, had been consulted and asked to review the city’s financial paperwork for the committee. Alvarado stated that Sailor had found several “incidents” with “unanswered questions” in his review of the records.
It was stated that one city employee, whose name has not been disclosed, will be asked about the alleged incidents and given an opportunity to respond when the report was presented to the commission. Alvarado also stated that the discussion might take place in closed session if requested by the employee.
The agenda and notes for Monday’s meeting do not include the report, nor do they include any mention of a closed-session discussion. A request for the report was declined, and the minutes for the previous meeting reiterate Alvarado’s stance that “disclosure of any of the substance of the content of the investigation would violate the rights and privilege of the named employee.”
The report is scheduled to be discussed in some capacity, however, on Monday.
Cross connection update
The commission will consider a bid from Plummer’s Environmental Services to conduct televised investigation into cross connections at Fifth and Main streets. The bid price is $4,005.
In the a memo to commissioners, Murphy stated that Fleis & Vanderbrink, the engineers contracted to do preliminary cross-connection work for the city, have determined that it’s a “good quote” and recommend it be accepted.
Also on Monday
City commissioners will hear an update about a blighted home on South Reinberg Avenue, which was previously slated for nuisance abatement. The motion to abate the nuisance was postponed due to an extension from District Health Department No. 10 granting the homeowner more time to take steps toward making necessary improvements.
The commission will also discuss any possible new bids for mowing services. A Request for Proposals (RFP) was issued after the Dec. 21 meeting. At the time, a bid from TNT was the only one the city had received. Murphy stated there have been no additional bids since.