Santa is coming to Scottville to join in the city’s Christmas festivities on Saturday.
The holiday celebration will include a parade, the lighting of the city's Christmas tree, crafts for kids, s’mores and more.
It's going to be a bit bigger, and look a bit different, than it has in years past. City Manager Jimmy Newkirk said the hope is that it will draw attention back to the city’s downtown district.
The celebration has typically been held at the Scottville Senior Center, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, some adjustments had to be made in 2020.
“It was small last year, and (Police Chief) Matt Murphy just kind of put a parade together through the neighborhoods," Newkirk said.
The result ended up being pretty successful, so officials decided to plan a similar event this time around on a slightly larger scale.
"We got a really good response," Newkirk said. "People didn’t have to come downtown to see a parade. We wanted to replicate that.
"We wanted to keep it downscale, so it isn’t some huge thing, but we wanted it bigger than last year. As we keep building things up and adding events here and there, we're slowly growing the celebration into what it used to be.”
The celebration will start at 6 p.m. with a parade through the city’s neighborhood streets and downtown area, starting at the Scottville Fire Department’s fire barn on East Broadway Street. The parade — which will feature Santa — will head north on Thomas Street, west on Beryl Street, north on Main Street, west on Johnson Street, south on Reinberg Avenue and east on First Street before coming to an end at the pocket park area on South Main Street, which will be closed off for the event.
After the parade, Santa will light up the Christmas tree at 7 p.m.
Another change this year is the location of the tree, which has previously been set up in the pocket park. This year it's located next to Holden’s Home Emporium at 119 S. Main St.
Newkirk said Holden’s just makes for a better destination.
After the tree lighting, Santa will appear outside downtown businesses, and kids will be able to take selfies with Saint Nick for a $1 donation.
S’more packets will be handed out to kids, and fire pits will be set up along Main Street where kids can roast marshmallows — as long as their parents say it’s OK.
North Country Café will provide hot chocolate, and other downtown businesses might have specials going during the celebration, according to Newkirk.
The Mason County Central Jazz Band is expected to play Christmas songs, but those plans are still being finalized, according to MCC Band Director Tom Thomas.
The city is in the process of being decked out for the occasion, according to Newkirk.
“We put wreaths up at city hall (and) we’re decorating the trees and light poles downtown," Newkirk said. "We’re trying to get a little festive spirit downtown, and get a little attention at what’s going on in Scottville.”