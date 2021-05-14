SCOTTVILLE — A public hearing for the proposed Scottville budget will be held at 6 p.m. Monday at Optimist Hall, 105 Green St., prior to the regular meeting of the city commission, scheduled to take place at the same location at 6:30.
Both meetings will take place in-person, with no Zoom or teleconference option.
According to the notes for Monday’s meeting, commissioners and the pubic will be asked to wear face masks and to maintain a 6-foot distance from one another during the meeting.
The proposed budget includes a general fund with $841,771 in revenues and $831,611 in expenditures. Property tax millage rates proposed to support the budget are 16.9 mills for city operation, and 2.6 mills for city refuse.
City Manager Jimmy Newkirk notes that the public will have an opportunity to present written or oral comments regarding the budget. The budget can be examined between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at Scottville City Hall, 105 N. Main St.
The budget needs to be advertised for a 30-day period, then brought back to the commission for formal approval. The fiscal year begins July 1.
RIVERSIDE PARK RATES
The commission will revisit a request to increase the seasonal camping rates at Riverside Park.
This issue first came to the commission on May 3, and it was sent to the parks and recreation committee for further review.
The recommended rates include a $500 seasonal rate increase; a monthly rate increase from $650 to $675; a nightly rate increase from $33 to $35; a $5 per-night fee for camping on lots with 50-amp electrical service; and an increase in the number of seasonal camping lots from 13 to 20.
During the May 3 meeting, Riverside Park camper Tom Bingham addressed the commission and asked that the rates be tabled, stating that the increases are not comparable to other campgrounds in the area.
ALSO ON MONDAY
Monday’s commission meeting will be Newkirk’s first as city manager. Commissioners are expected to make some updates to reflect that change.
A resolution to designate Newkirk as the Scottville’s street administrator for Michigan Department of Transportation purposes is before the commission. The agenda also states that the city will have Newkirk named as the authorized signee for the city’s account with West Shore Bank.
The city will hear request to keep chickens on a residential property on South Elm Street, and will consider a request form Mason County Central Schools to have a firework display at the Class of 2021 graduation ceremony, which is scheduled to take place on May 28 at Spartan Community Field.
The city will also consider a resolution to place a special assessment on the winter tax roll for delinquent water bills totaling $16,618.