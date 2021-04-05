SCOTTVILLE — Three candidates were selected by Scottville city officials to interview for the position of city manager.
Jessica LaPointe, O’Neil J. Newkirk III and Christopher J. Frazer will be interviewed during a special meeting set for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 15, at Scottville Optimist Hall.
The candidates came from a search conducted by Arch Staffing and Consulting of Ludington, with the goal of finding a permanent replacement for former City Manager Courtney Magaluk, who resigned through a mutual-separation agreement with the city, effective Jan. 18.
During Monday’s meeting of the city commission — the first in-person meeting in months — LaPointe, Newkirk and Frazer were chosen out of four recommended by Arch Staffing. They were narrowed down from a much larger applicant pool, according to Mayor Pro-Tem Rob Alway.
Prior to the decision to select the interviewees, Alway said he’d spoken to Carla Hanson, president of Arch Staffing, about interest in the position.
“Mrs. Hanson reports that we’ve had 17 candidates. She initially narrowed that down to five,” Alway told commissioners and the public. “One of those candidates withdrew, so we have four. Two requested confidentiality.”
Because of that confidentiality request, a portion of Monday’s meeting was held in closed session. Mayor Marcy Spencer called for the closed session, which was held after the rest of Monday’s business.
The closed session was “for the purpose of reviewing two candidates that have requested confidentiality,” according to Spencer, though the commission returned to open session with the three names.
Alway remarked that the candidate who was not asked to interview was one of the two who requested confidentiality.
Per the city’s contract with Arch Staffing, if the interviews do not lead to the hiring of one of the a new city manager, the position will be posted again, and additional names will be recommended to commissioners.
Police Chief Matt Murphy is currently serving as acting city manager and has been since December 2020, prior to Magaluk’s departure.
FOIA coordinator
The city formally approved the transfer of Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request coordination duties to City Attorney Carlos Alvarado.
“This is amending the guidelines that were approved by the city commission in 2015. The only proposed amendment is to change the designation of FOIA coordinator from city manager to city attorney,” Alvarado said. “We have received a number of FOIAs — I think we’ve had about 32 (since summer 2020) — and in the transition process we’re in right now… there’s been added responsibility for (Murphy).”
Alvarado has been handling FOIA requests since Magaluk’s departure, and he said it was his recommendation that he assume those duties rather than Murphy.
A motion was made by Commissioner Sally Cole, supported by Commissioner Nathan Yeowmans and passed unanimously.
Other business
Commissioners also approved a resolution with the Michigan Employees’ Retirement System, stating that the city is complying with the program, as well as a McPhail Field Banner Program, which includes contracts to rent 4-foot by 6-foot advertising banner spaces at McPhail Field. Contracts will cost either a lump sum of $1,000 or five annual payments of $200. Scottville businesses would receive a 20-percent discount. Commissioner Ryan Graham said there have already been some interested parties.
Also on Monday
During the meeting, the city opted to cut one of its two normal public comment periods. Traditionally, public comment time is offered at the start and at the end of each commission meeting, but on Monday, only the latter period was on the agenda.
Spencer said that she, as mayor, had made that decision when Ludington resident Tom Rotta asked about the change.
During the single public comment period, Bill Kerans, director of the Scottville Senior Center, announced that the center is planning to restart indoor activities on May 3, though he noted that recent upticks in COVID-19 cases could potentially change that.
“All of us are aware, of course, that there has been an upsurge lately of COVID cases, and we’re watching that very closely to see how it might impact… the center,” Kerans said.
He said other services provided outside of the center have been ongoing for a month.
Kerans said a cookout is tentatively being planned for early May to welcome people back, and to seek donations to give to the Scottville Clown Band.