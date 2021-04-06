The City of Scottville currently has three candidates for the position of city manager — O’Neil J. Newkirk III, Christopher Frazer and Jessica LaPointe.
If one of these candidates is selected by the city commission during an interview next week, that individual will fill the position left by Courtney Magaluk, and currently held by Police Chief Matt Murphy, who is serving in a temporary capacity.
If the interview does not lead to the hiring of a candidate, the search — which is being conducted by Arch Staffing and Consulting of Ludington — will resume and the position will be re-posted to job boards.
Newkirk, Frazer and LaPointe will be interviewed at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 15 at Scottville Optimist Hall.
O’Neil Newkirk
Newkirk, of Oscoda, has a bachelor’s degree in political science and campaign management from Grand Valley State University with a additional majors in history/social studies from Central Michigan University. He also has a secondary education teaching certificate from Saginaw Valley State University.
In his resume, Newkirk states that he’s been a parks and recreation manager at Ludington, Silver Lake, Tahquamenon Falls and Porcupine Mountains, Wilderness, Harrisville and Negwegon state parks since 2006.
For management experience, Newkirk lists training and supervising state park employees; being elected captain of Battery D, 1st Michigan Light Artillery Civil War re-enactment group, where he also served as quartermaster; managing coaching women’s track at Mason County Eastern Schools; and being a campground host.
He states that he has completed Department of Natural Resources Parks and Recreation Division (PRD) Law Enforcement Academy training and served as secretary/vice chair of the DNR-PRD Law Enforcement Committee.
Previously, Newkirk taught social studies at Manistique Area Schools, where he designed and implemented eighth-grade curriculum.
“I know that my proven leadership skills, strong commitment to high ethical and professional standards and flexibility in devising proactive responses to changing conditions would allow me to make a significant contribution to the City of Scottville,” Newkirk states in his cover letter.
Christopher J. Frazer
Frazer, of Cass City, is expecting to have completed a master’s degree in public administration from CMU by May. He also has a bachelor’s degree in political science/public and nonprofit administration, which he earned from CMU in 2019.
His work experience includes positions as a team leader at CMU campus dining in Mount Pleasant; a sanitation technician at Vlasic Pickles in Imlay City; and a junior escrow agent for Franklin Title Agency in Rochester.
In his resume, Frazer lists internship experience as a management assistant for the City of Vassar from October 2020 to February 2021. This included working with the city manager and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation.
Frazer was also a legislative aide for Dan Lauwers during the Republican state senator’s tenure as majority leader of the state house of representatives in 2018.
“I have always been fascinated with the operations of local government,” Frazer writes in his resume. “I have a passion for serving, and (I) strive daily to improve myself and the lives of others.”
Jessica LaPointe
Lapointe, of Branch, is a finance and human resources manager for the Lake County Road Commission. She has held the position since November 2018.
Prior to that, she was a finance and human resources assistant from 2013 to 2018, also at the Lake County Road Commission.
In her resume, she lists education in business management at West Shore Community College and human resources management at Baker College, though the degree level is not specified.
Professionally, she is responsible for budgetary matters, accounts receivable, payroll, inventory management, governmental reporting and strategic planning, according to her resume. She also represents the Lake County Road Commission at various board meetings.
LaPointe states in her resume that she is an “active member in (her) community,” planning, executing and volunteering for events including Trout-a-Rama.
She also states that she volunteers at Mason County Central schools, where her children attend.