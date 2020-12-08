SCOTTVILLE — An investigation into Scottville’s finances is soon to be underway following a near lapse in the city’s revenue-sharing agreement paperwork for the year.
During Monday’s city commission meeting, Mayor Pro-Tem Rob Alway made a motion to appoint Mayor Marcy Spencer, City Attorney Carlos Alvarado and Matt Murphy, police chief and acting city manager, to conduct the investigation.
The motion followed a report from Murphy, during which he told the commission that he and Treasurer Kathy Shafer worked through Thanksgiving to make sure no funds were lost.
“On the day before Thanksgiving, the City of Scottville received a phone call from the Department of Treasury declaring that our revenue-sharing paperwork had not been received,” Murphy said.
The last-minute work started after the city was notified that its paperwork had not been submitted. Murphy said Shafer was alerted to an email sent Nov. 6 notifying her about the Dec. 1 deadline.
“Kathy and I worked through the Thanksgiving holiday to make sure we secured approximately $47,000 for the City of Scottville… which we were at risk of losing if the paperwork was not completed.”
Murphy said Shafer had submitted all the necessary paperwork by the deadline, and the funds have been secured on time.
After Murphy’s report, Alway spoke up about his concerns.
“I think this is rather alarming and concerning,” he said.
Alway made a motion to appoint Murphy, Spencer and Alvarado to “perform an investigation to determine why the timely preparation of the revenue-sharing for 2020 was overlooked, who’s responsible for such a deficiency, if there was one, and to determine whether there are any other tasks that may not have been performed (with regard to) the finances of the city.”
Commissioner Sally Cole supported the motion, and it passed unanimously.
The specific nature of the investigation was not discussed.
Spencer, later in the meeting, thanked Shafer and Murphy for their work.
“I want to extend a huge thank-you to Kathy and Chief Murphy… for getting the paperwork done in a short amount of time,” Spencer said. “They gave their holiday up for that, and we really appreciate it.”
New commissioner
Bruce Claveau was appointed by the city commission to fill an at-large seat that had been vacant since the November election.
Spencer told the commission that there were two candidates — both city residents and registered voters — who had written letters of interest about the position to city hall. The other was Tara Perez.
Alway made a motion to appoint Claveau. It was supported by Commissioner Brian Benyo, and unanimously approved.
Claveau was sworn in via Zoom by City Clerk Kelse Lester, and got started right away.
Claveau is filling a seat left vacant when only three candidates ran for four open seats in the Nov. 3 general election.
Meeting times
Starting on Jan. 4, 2021, the city commission will push back its meeting time to 6:30 p.m.
Currently, the commission meets at 5:30 p.m. on the first and third Monday of each month. After the Nov. 3 election, the issue of reconsidering meeting times in order to make it easier for the public, and residents interested in serving on the commission, to make it to the meetings without encountering work conflicts.
A motion to make the change came from Alway, who said the issue had come up at the committee level, and that the 5:30 p.m. meeting time had been a “sticking point” for commissioners and members of the public for some time.
Spencer said she agreed, and hoped that the later time would lead to more involvement.
Initially, the motion was to make the change effective Dec. 17, but City Attorney Carlos Alvarado recommended delaying that until the new year.
Nuisance abatement
The city opted to table the issue of a nuisance abatement for a blighted home at 108 S. Reinberg Ave.
The home was previously determined uninhabitable by District Health Department No. 10, but, in light of an extension provided to the home-dwellers by the health department, Alvarado recommended that any action be tabled for the duration of that extension.