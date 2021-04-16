SCOTTVILLE — Will an employment offer be extended to one of the three candidates currently vying for the position of city manager, or will the search continue?
That question will be considered by Scottville officials on Monday, when the city commission meets at 6:30 p.m. at the Optimist Hall.
The meeting will be held in-person, with no video-conferencing option. Social distancing and mask guidelines will be followed. Because of MDHHS restrictions on indoor gatherings due to COVID-19, attendance will be limited to 25 people. If more than 25 people come to the meeting, it will be canceled.
The city manager candidates — O’Neil Newkirk, Jessica LaPointe and Christopher Frazer — were interviewed by the commission during a special meeting on Thursday. During that meeting, Mayor Marcy Spencer stated that commissioners would enter closed session on Monday to determine if an offer would be extended to one of the applicants.
No closed session is listed on Monday’s agenda, but the agenda does include a “city manager hiring update.”
If the city does not offer the job to one of the candidates, the position will be advertised again by Arch Staffing & Consulting of Ludington, the agency hired to conduct the search.
Police Chief Matt Murphy has been serving as acting city manager in the wake of Courtney Magaluk’s resignation through a mutual-separation agreement with the city. That agreement was formally approved in February, with an effective date of Jan. 18.
RIVERSIDE PARK GRANT
On Thursday, former Mayor Bruce Krieger announced that the City of Scottville had been awarded a $7,000 grant by the Community Foundation of Mason County to help fund erosion control measures at the park. Krieger applied for the grant on the city’s behalf.
On Monday, the commission is expected to formally sign on with the community foundation, for a grant period listed of June 1, 2021 to Sept. 30, 2021.
An evaluation report is required for all grant recipients. These reports are used “to determine that the grant is being used for the intended purposes,” according to the agreement
The community foundation has set Oct. 30, 2021, as the due date for the report.
Fundraising for Riverside Park became a focus for the city in late 2020, when an assessment conducted by the Conservation Resource Alliance (CRA) revealed that approximately $35,000 in riverbank restoration and erosion mitigation work was needed.
In February, the city entered an agreement with the CRA to raise funds for that work. Krieger has been in communication with the city and the CRA to help with the fundraising effort. He has helped the city secure a $3,000 grant from the Fin & Feather Club of Mason County, and he stated on Thursday that he has awaiting responses on other grants as well.
“We’re getting there,” Krieger said.
The city has two other items on its agenda relating to Riverside Park — one is a presentation from Joan Young about the park’s trails, and the other has to do with swimming lessons at the park.
MEETING FORMAT
The commission will consider a resolution to ratify its new format for meetings with only one public comment period.
On April 5, Spencer stated that she, as mayor, had ruled to reduce the number of public comment periods. In the past, the city has had two opportunities for public comment, with the first near the start of each meeting and the second near the end.
One attendee — Tom Rotta of Ludington — took issue with the change during Thursday’s meeting, citing the city charter.
“After the prior meeting minutes are approved, and before the reading of any correspondence, the public has the right to comment,” Rotta said. “That ordinary order of business can only be suspended by vote of the commission.”
The resolution before the commission states that procedures, including public comment, outlined in the city charter can be suspended in accordance with parliamentary procedure, which allows the presiding officer, in this case Spencer, to set the agenda.
The resolution also asserts that the new format still follows Michigan Open Meetings Act requirements concerning protecting the right of attendees to address a public body during meetings.
If approved, the measure would “ratify the change instituted by the mayor… at the meeting held on April 5, 2021, and all subsequent meetings,” making the format the new norm for commission meetings.
OTHER BUSINESS
Also on Monday, the commission is set to consider a Freedom of Information Act appeal, thought the packet for the meeting does not state the nature of the request.