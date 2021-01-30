SCOTTVILLE — Officials in Scottville are expected to approve a “mutual separation agreement” with City Manager Magaluk on Monday that would end Magaluk’s employment with the city, and include financial compensation of an as-yet undisclosed amount.
The city commission will consider ratifying the agreement during its regular meeting set for 6:30 p.m. on Monday. The meeting will be held via Zoom, and the public can participate by entering meeting ID 811 6781 2306 and passcode 49454 on the Zoom application.
The consideration of the agreement follows Magaluk’s offer to resign on Jan. 18. The resignation offer came in the wake of an investigation conducted by a subcommittee consisting of Mayer Marcy Spencer, City Attorney Carlos Alvarado and Police Chief Matt Murphy, who has been serving as acting city manager since Magaluk left for maternity leave in November. The subcommittee was formed in open session to look into any issues pertaining to the city’s finances after commissioners learned that Scottville nearly missed the deadline for its 2020 revenue-sharing paperwork.
The subcommittee was tasked with finding who was responsible and identifying any other irregularities with the city’s finances.
During the course of the investigation, the subcommittee consulted a third party, Detective Aaron Sailor of the Scottville Police Department, who assisted with going through the city’s records, Alvarado stated during the city commission meeting on Dec. 21, 2020. He added stated that the investigation yielded several “incidents” and “unanswered questions,” and one city employee would be questioned regarding those findings.
Magaluk was the employee in question. She had initially asked that her name be withheld, but withdrew that request upon offering her resignation during a special meeting on Jan. 18.
During a closed session that followed, Alvarado spoke to city commissioners about their legal options with respect to Magaluk’s offer, and the commission later agreed in open session to seek a mutual separation agreement through the two parties’ attorneys.
The goal was to pursue acceptable terms of separation, including financial compensation “not to exceed any amount that the city manager would have received in case of being terminated by the city absent of a willful breach of her contract,” Spencer told the commission on Jan. 18.
The specifics of the agreement have not been made public at this time.
FOIA appeals
The report containing the subcommittee’s findings could be made public on Monday if commissioners follow Alvarado’s recommendation.
Commissioners are set to revisit the issue of recent appeals submitted by the Daily News and by Ludington resident Tom Rotta in response to the denial of Freedom of Information Act requests from those two parties.
Both the Daily News and Rotta had asked the city to release the subcommittee’s report concerning Magaluk through FOIA requests in early January. These requests were denied, with Alvarado citing frank conversations between officials and the privacy of the employee as reasons for the withholding the report.
The Daily News also asked for any meeting minutes of the subcommittee. This request was denied as well, with Alvarado stating that no such meetings took place.
The Daily News appealed both denials, asserting that the city did not clearly articulate why the benefits of withholding of the report on the basis of a frank conversation exemption outweighed the benefits of making it public. In a legal recommendation to commissioners, Alvarado concedes that the benefit was not clearly stated.
With respect to the meeting minutes request, the Daily News stated in its appeal that any subcommittee of the commission delegated any authority to make recommendations to a public body is a public body itself, and would need to hold open meetings and make meeting minutes available in order to avoid violating of the Open Meetings Act.
Alvarado asserts that the “commission did not appoint a ‘committee’ or a ‘subcommittee,’ nor did it empower individuals ‘to exercise governmental or proprietary authority or perform a governmental… function.”
Alvarado states that it is his belief that the city is within its right to uphold its denials of all requests, and that the city has committed no OMA violations. However, because Magaluk has withdrawn her request for privacy and asked for the report to be reviewed in open session, Alvarado is recommending that the commission approve the release the report.
Other business
The city will also discuss a proposed zoning change and a parcel split at the Sweetwater Meadows lots on Taylors Court.
In a memorandum to the commission, Murphy stated that there is a request to change the zoning to single family, as well as a request to split one of the parcels, at Lot 21, from the rest. A for-sale home is located on the property, and the split would be required in order to complete the sale.
Murphy is also asking that the city consider lowering the speed limit on Main Street.
“I am requesting that the speed limit be lowered from 30 mph to 25 mph on Main Street from Fifth Street to Johnson Road,” Murphy wrote. “We have a large number of vehicles coming into town traveling at high speeds. This has become a safety issue in the residential and downtown area(s).”
The commission will also consider several budget amendments due to the expectation that the city “has and/or will incur expenditures in excess of the original appropriation.”