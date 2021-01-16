SCOTTVILLE — Commissioners will meet with a city employee in closed session at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, prior to the regular meeting of the Scottville City Commission, to discuss the findings of an investigation into the city’s finances.
Both meetings will be held via Zoom, with the regular meeting set to start at 6:30 p.m. The public can participate to the open portions by entering the meeting ID of 842-3015-3465 on the Zoom application, with the passcode of 49454. To access the open portions of the meeting via phone, call (312) 626-6799).
During the closed-session meeting, commissioners are expected to speak to the employee regarding several “issues” identified in a report drawn up by an ad-hoc investigative subcommittee consisting of Mayor Marcy Spencer, City Attorney Carlos Alvarado and Police Chief Matt Murphy, who is currently acting city manager in Courtney Magaluk’s absence. Aaron Sailor, a detective and part-time Scottville Police Department officer, also assisted with the investigation.
The investigative subcommittee was formed in December 2020, after the commission learned that the city had nearly missed its revenue-sharing paperwork deadline for 2020. The subcommittee was tasked with finding who was responsible for the oversight, and looking into the city’s records to see if any other mistakes were made.
During the previous commission meeting on Jan. 4, Alvarado stated the closed-session hearing would provide the employee a chance to rebut or comment on the findings of the report.
Alvarado also told commissioners that the contents of the report were not to be shared with anyone outside of the closed session at any time, saying that to do so would violate the privacy of the employee in question.
Because the report was discussed in open session, distributed to commissioners outside of the confines of a closed-session hearing, concerns city personnel and finances and was assembled by a subcommittee acting on behalf of the city commission, the Daily News argued that the document should be made public, and requested that it be shared.
On Jan.6, the Daily News submitted two Freedom of Information Act requests to the city. One request was for the report itself. It formally asked that the report be shared. A second request, asking for any meeting minutes of the investigative subcommittee, was also submitted.
Both requests were denied by the city, with Alvarado citing the privacy of the employee, as well as frank communications between public officials “clearly outweighing public interest in the disclosure” as reasons for the exemption under FOIA. With regard to the second request, he stated that no such meeting minutes exist.
The Daily News then filed an appeal, outlining its position that the first denial was not lawful based on the advice of the Michigan Press Association. It asserted that the frank communications exemption is only valid if the benefit of the record being kept private is clearly and specifically articulated with reasons as to why it outweighs the benefit of the record being made public.
Further, the appeal contended with the reasons for denying the second request. It asserted that any subcommittee granted power to investigate or make recommendations to the full commission would need to hold public meetings and keep meeting minutes in order to avoid being in violation of the Open Meetings Act.
The agenda for Monday’s open, regular meeting includes acknowledgment of the two FOIA denials as well as the receipt of the subsequent appeal.
Lawn care bids
The city will also consider two bids for lawn car services at McPhail Field and city-owned cemeteries. In Murphy’s notes, he states that two bids have been received for the work. The most recent bid is from Mow Time Lawncare, with a weekly mowing and trimming rate of $750, a spring cleanup rate of $800, and a fall cleanup rate of $3,050. Rates for McPhail Field would be $650.
The city had already received one bid from TNT, whose rates include $200 per mow at McPhail Field, $300 per mow for cemeteries, $1.50 per foot for code mowing, and spring and fall cleanup rates of $2,400, or $2,000 if paid by Feb. 1.
Other business
The commission will also discuss its fund for the planned sculpture park project at the former Optimist Club building and grounds, which the city’s Downtown Development Authority purchased in 2020. Murphy said he’s been advised that the city should keep its funds in a city-owned account, rather than in an account with the Community Foundation for Mason County.
Murphy wrote that there has been approximately $2,600 for the project in an account with the foundation. He said the fund will generate a yearly fee of $500, that Community Foundation Executive Director Andrea Large advised that the funds be kept in a city account in order to avoid incurring excess fees.
“This money should be held by the city and earmarked for this project,” he wrote.
Commissioners will also consider consolidating its precincts by resolution for the May 4 special election. This would allow voters and election workers to use only one ballot style, saving funds for the city.
Scottville has already passed a ballot measure to consolidate its two wards into one, but that will not legally go into full effect until 2022.
The city will also discuss the resignation of Eric Buter from his position at the Scottville Department of Public Works as of Jan. 13, and hear an update about a cross-connection at Fifth and Main streets, which is set to be examined on Jan. 21.