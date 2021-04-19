SCOTTVILLE — The City of Scottville will extend an employment offer to O'Neil J. Newkirk III for the position of city manager.
City commissioners approved the measure in open session during Monday's meeting at Optimist Hall.
Newkirk was one of three candidates for the city manager position. He was selected over Jessica LaPointe and Christopher Frazer, after an interview period on Thursday, April 15.
The motion to extend an offer to Newkirk was made by Mayor Pro-Tem Rob Alway. It was supported by Commissioner Sally Cole, and supported unanimously. It authorized City Attorney Carlos Alvarado to enter contract negotiations with Newkirk, with the expectation that the contract will be ratified by May 3.
The city manager seat was previously occupied by Courtney Magaluk. Since her resignation earlier this year, Police Chief Matt Murphy has held the role in a temporary capacity.
Newkirk is a DNR parks and recreation officer currently residing in Oscoda.
