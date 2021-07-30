SCOTTVILLE — Officials will consider applications from three candidates vying for a position on the Scottville City Commission at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Optimist Hall.
Eric Thue, Tara Perez and Aaron Seiter have each submitted letters of interest for the commission seat vacated by Brian Benyo earlier this month.
The letters from the three candidates are in the packet for Monday’s meeting.
In Thue’s letter, he states, “I believe that I can bring strong attributes to the commission seat, such as a very open mind to others’ thoughts and ideas.”
Thue writes that he has a business background, and that he’s passionate being seeing his hometown “thrive and flourish.”
Perez wrote that she’s lived in Scottville “on-and-off” for her entire life, most recently returning to the city in 2015.
“I was raised with a love for Scottville,” Perez stated. “I would like to be a voice for the generations below me who will be inheriting this city.”
Seiter said he’s spoken with Commissioner Ryan Graham and Mayor Marcy Spencer about the possibility of serving on the commission, and he’s come to the conclusion that it would be a good fit. He currently serves on the city’s parks and rec committee. He’s been a resident of Scottville since 1995, and he and his wife have raised three children in town.
“We believed Scottville was a great place for children to grow up,” Seiter wrote. “We have witnessed many changes throughout the years and have always liked the small-town atmosphere.”
He stated serving on the commission would be an exciting new experience.
The city commission will have to make a decision regarding who will serve out the remainder of Benyo’s term in order to fill the spot within the 30 days allotted by the law.
Water line
On Tuesday, a water line broke on Main Street, and Department of Public Work employees worked thoughout the week to repair it.
A drinking water warning was posted online, containing a report from Marc Hansen, the DPW operator in charge. It stated that city water should be boiled before to eliminate bacteria that could have entered the water supply.
City Manager Jim Newkirk said only six downtown businesses were impacted.
“No one else needed to boil (water),” Newkirk stated in a message to the Daily News. “All residential areas were fine all along.”
The city posted a message on its Facebook page that South Main Street was re-opened on Friday.
Hallack Contracting and Reith-Reilly Construction worked to patch up the road, along with the DPW. Newkirk said he was grateful for the quick work and response time.
“Even though it was downtown, it was a very isolated break, and the DPW acted quickly to keep it that way,” Newkirk said. “Hallack Contracting and Reith-Reilly were fantastic.”
Chicken ordinance
The commission will hold a second reading of its revised chicken ordinance to establish an application process governed by the city manager rather than the city commission.
Also on Monday, commissioners will approve paying bills in the amount of $83,222.73.