The Scottville City Commission on Monday will consider several items that were pushed back due to a lack of a quorum when commissioners were last scheduled to meet on Nov. 14.
When commissioners convene at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall, they’ll have a number of tasks in front of them, including taking action on the resignation of Commissioner and Mayor Pro Tem Rob Alway.
Alway submitted notice that he was vacating his seat just days after winning another term in the Nov. 8 general election.
With only three commissioners present on Nov. 14, the city could not formally approve Alway’s departure, but they’re expected to do so on Monday.
The commission will also have to appoint a new mayor to replace Marcy Spencer, who was voted out on Nov. 8, and a new mayor pro tem, if Alway’s resignation is approved.
MONEY OWED TO EMPLOYEES
City Manager Jimmy Newkirk said one new item for discussion is the recent revelation that the city owes unpaid contributions to retirement packages for full-time employees as part of a plan through the Municipal Employees’ Retirement System (MERS).
According to documents provided to the Daily News by Newkirk, the commission approved an agreement to make contributions to employees’ retirement in March 2020, when Courtney Magaluk was city manager. It was never put into place, however.
In April 2021, when Matt Murphy, former police chief, was serving as interim city manager, Murphy pushed the item through for police officers, who were excluded from the initial agreement.
The end result was that the police department received the benefit, and the other full-time employees did not, according to Newkirk.
“We’re obligated to go back and pay them the city’s contribution, and a portion of the contribution they would have made if they’d had the opportunity and also the investment gain and loss over that time,” Newkirk said. “It extends back to March 2020, because (of) when the agreement was approved.”
Newkirk said he’s unsure of the specific amount owed, but he said “it’s gonna be tens of thousands, because it even includes employees that no longer work (for the city).”
“It’s a lot of money, and any time there’s an error involved, it needs to be addressed,” Newkirk said. “It’s a big chunk of change in the general fund. We can cover this, but it’s still a lot of money.”
The item is not in the packet for Monday’s meeting, and no action is needed, but Newkirk told the Daily News on Tuesday that he wants to make sure the issue is discussed by city officials.
OTHER BUSINESS
In addition to appointing a new mayor, mayor pro tem and addressing Alway’s resignation, there are a few other holdovers from the Nov. 14 meeting.
The commission will hold its delayed public hearing for a proposed change to the city’s blight ordinance.
The revised ordinance would establish whether blight violations are civil infractions or misdemeanors. It would also implement a maximum penalty of $500, 90 days’ jail time or a combination of the two for violations. Increased fines might be imposed for repeat violations, according to the proposed ordinance.
The city is scheduled to review bids for an alley water main replacement project east of South Main Street at Paul and Blaine streets.
The water main was installed in the 1930s and contains asbestos cement, according to Fleis & VanderBrink, the engineering firm overseeing the project.
The low bid of $289,925 came from Hallack Construction. The city also received bids from Reith-Riley Construction Company for $306,191; Wadel Stabilization for $368,545; and Jackson-Merkey for $391,899.
Steve Bishop of Fleis & VanderBrink is recommending that the city approve the bid from Hallack.
Bishop also recommends that the city contract with Fleis & VanderBrink for construction and engineering for the project for a lump-sum cost of $57,500.
Also on Monday, commissioners will hear the city’s audit presentation from Eric VanDop of Brickley Delong, and review bids for two Dodge Chargers being sold by the city.