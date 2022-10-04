Scottville voters during the Nov. 8 general election will decide whether the city should make some updates to its charter that officials say are long overdue.
Ballots will contain three proposed amendments that would modernize the language of the charter — some of which dates back to the 1950s — and alter portions that have been rendered obsolete due to changes in state law, according to City Manager Jimmy Newkirk.
Newkirk said the amendments wouldn’t impact the city’s practices, but would bring the charter up to date.
“It’s not really changing anything … it’s updating language,” he said. “It’s updating what the state law has superseded.”
The first proposed amendment has to do with the city’s tort liability guidelines. It asks voters if Scottville should be “subject to the Governmental Tort Liability Act and its amendments.”
“Tort liability is when you can hold someone accountable,” Newkirk said. “A lot of time, it’s civil law issues, not criminal law. … It generally means if municipal laws or city laws are contested in civil court, it helps establish who is going to be accountable for those actions or items.”
The current language of the charter states that the city “shall not be liable for damages sustained by any person … or property by reason of negligence of the city, its officers or employees, nor by reason of any defective highway, street, bridge, sidewalk, crosswalk or culvert, or by reason of any obstruction, ice, snow, or other encumbrances upon such highway, street, bridge, sidewalk, crosswalk or culvert,” in Scottville unless “a notice in writing and a statement that the person sustaining such damages intends to hold the city liable for such damages as may have been sustained” is turned into the city clerk within 60 days of the incident.
If approved, the proposed amendment would eliminate that language, according to Newkirk.
If the item passes, it would “update the city’s liability to reflect current statutory references,” according to ballot language from the Mason County Clerk’s Office.
Newkirk said the amendment wouldn’t change the city’s practices, just its rules on paper.
“The state has come in and said what the state liability is, and we’re accepting that,” Newkirk said. “There isn’t really much change other than we’re updating the charter to reflect current state law.”
The second proposed amendment on the ballot would repeal the section of the city charter dealing with the Justice Court.
“The Justice of the Peace office provided for in this chapter has been superseded … through the creation of the district court system,” the ballot language states.
The proposed amendment adds that the office of constable, also provided for in that section of the charter, has “never been funded or established,” and that the duties of that office are performed by the Scottville Police Department.
The third proposed amendment would, if approved, repeal the portion of the charter that addresses city representation at the county level.
The charter currently contains language about the city appointing “supervisors” to serve as representatives to the county.
“The supervisors used to be how we sent someone to represent Scottville at the county,” Newkirk said, noting that the item is “dated,” much like the section dealing with the Justice Court.
The ballot language states that “the appointment of supervisors to the county board has been superseded by state law, providing for election of members of the County Board of Commissioners.”
Alvarado previously stated that the changes would be mostly negligible in terms of their impact on the average Scottville resident, but both he and Newkirk say the amendments would, if approved, start the process of bringing the charter up to date, eliminating redundancies and repealing unnecessary sections.
“The charter was originally adopted in 1959, and while there have been some changes over the years, there hasn’t been a real widespread update,” Newkirk said.
He added that the city is “not in a position” to completely overhaul the charter, as doing so would require the appointment of a nine-member charter commission. Newkirk said the city is struggling enough to find individuals to fill city commission seats, and he doesn’t expect that it would have much luck finding nine residents willing to serve on such a board.
Newkirk said more amendments will be put before voters in the coming years during future elections.
“It’s going to be an ongoing process,” he said. “We want to take a little extra time to make sure we’re on the right track.”