SCOTTVILLE — The speed limit for a portion of Main Street in Scottville is set to be reduced in the near future, following Monday’s meeting of the city commission.
The decision to reduce the speed limit from 30 mph to 25 mph on Main Street from Fifth Street to Johnson Road was made based on the recommendation of Police Chief Matt Murphy, who is also serving as acting city manager.
Murphy told commissioners and the public that speeding in the area had been a consistent issue since he began his tenure as police chief. He said a recent study, conducted in preparation of the extension of the state trunkline maintenance contract with the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT), further highlighted the issue.
“During the time of getting our MDOT paperwork together, we had to do a traffic study (near the area),” Murphy said. “Not only does it count how many cars pass through there on a daily basis, but it also records the speed.
“We had a lot of vehicles traveling at a very high rate of speed… It’s been a consistent problem.”
Murphy stated the current speed limit in the area — which includes the downtown district as well as the main residential spots in the city — is 30 mph.
A motion was made by Commissioner Nathan Yeomans to lower the speed limit to 25 mph. It was supported by Brian Benyo and unanimously approved by the commission.
An exact date for when the speed limit change would go into effect wasn’t discussed. Murphy told the Daily News on Tuesday that he’d make that information known once it was confirmed.
Murphy said during the meeting that signage would be made available to alert motorists of the change. He said he believes the city’s Department of Public Works (DPW) has signage available already, though there’s a possibility more might need to be ordered.
Commissioners also approved the extension of the state trunkline contract with MDOT, which initially triggered the traffic study. The contract allows for the City of Scottville to perform repairs on U.S. 10 within the city limits.
Updates on summer activities
In his report to the commission, Murphy indicated that the Downtown Development Authority (DDA) is working to plan for summer activities and anticipate the challenges that might be presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Murphy said the DDA is hoping to bring back the Scottville 10 & 31 Celebration, and he noted that vendors are needed for the event. He asked the public to contact city hall if they know any vendors who might be interested in participating.
He said the DDA hopes to ensure that a rubber ducky race is part of the summer event.
Additionally, Murphy said the DDA is continuing to plan for the Scottville Optimist Park project, which has been delayed due to the pandemic.
“We’re working on trying to get that up and going,” Murphy said. “It’s got a lot of steam. We’ve got some things to work on and I’m sure there will be some news coming (about that).”
Other business
The commission approved Murphy as signer for the city’s investments with CETERA West Shore Bank.
The city also struck from the agenda an item relating to a proposed zoning change and a parcel split at the Sweetwater Meadows lots on Taylors Court. The proposed change from condominium to single-family zoning, as well as the potential split of a parcel where a for-sale home is located, were sent to the city’s planning commission for consideration prior to being discussed by the full commission.
Also on Monday, Murphy reported that he’s been in touch with Ludington City Manager Mitch Foster about potentially “teaming up” with the City of Ludington for the purpose of rental inspections.
He also stated that the DPW completed its camera scope investigation into the cross-connection at the intersection of Fifth and Main streets. He said a report about the results of the inspection should be coming soon from Plummer’s Environmental Services, the company that performed the camera scope, as recommended by engineering firm Fleis & Vanderbrink.